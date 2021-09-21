FixTheCountry demonstrators hit the streets of Takoradi

In a report by Accra based Citi FM, the demonstrators called on the government to fix the governance system, corruption, unemployment and kidnappings in the Sekondi-Takoradi Metropolis.

Speaking to the media, Ernesto Yeboah, the Commander-In-Chief, of the Economic Fighters League, also said they were protesting against a “false” and “rotten” system “that allows the blatant stealing of our resources.”

Pulse Ghana

“What you are seeing here today is a manifestation of the boiling anger of the youth and good people of Ghana,” he said.