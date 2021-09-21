Amidst singing and chanting of songs, the protestors displayed placards calling on the government to institute a new constitution and fix the inefficiencies in the system.
#FixTheCountry demonstrators hit the streets of Takoradi
A group of #FixTheCountry protestors stormed the Western Regional capital, Takoradi this morning to demonstrate against the poor state of the country.
In a report by Accra based Citi FM, the demonstrators called on the government to fix the governance system, corruption, unemployment and kidnappings in the Sekondi-Takoradi Metropolis.
Speaking to the media, Ernesto Yeboah, the Commander-In-Chief, of the Economic Fighters League, also said they were protesting against a “false” and “rotten” system “that allows the blatant stealing of our resources.”
“What you are seeing here today is a manifestation of the boiling anger of the youth and good people of Ghana,” he said.
#FixTheCountry movement began to take shape in May 2021 after gaining traction on social media.
