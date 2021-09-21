RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

#FixTheCountry demonstrators hit the streets of Takoradi

Evans Annang

A group of #FixTheCountry protestors stormed the Western Regional capital, Takoradi this morning to demonstrate against the poor state of the country.

FixTheCountry demo
FixTheCountry demo

Amidst singing and chanting of songs, the protestors displayed placards calling on the government to institute a new constitution and fix the inefficiencies in the system.

In a report by Accra based Citi FM, the demonstrators called on the government to fix the governance system, corruption, unemployment and kidnappings in the Sekondi-Takoradi Metropolis.

Speaking to the media, Ernesto Yeboah, the Commander-In-Chief, of the Economic Fighters League, also said they were protesting against a “false” and “rotten” system “that allows the blatant stealing of our resources.”

#Fixthecountry placard
#Fixthecountry placard Pulse Ghana

“What you are seeing here today is a manifestation of the boiling anger of the youth and good people of Ghana,” he said.

#FixTheCountry movement began to take shape in May 2021 after gaining traction on social media.

