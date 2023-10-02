Former Ningo Prampram MP E.T Mensah is dead

Enoch Teye Mensah was born on 17 May 1946 and served as MP from January 1997 till January 2017.

During the time of the PNDC military regime in Ghana, he was the long-time Chief Executive of the Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA), akin to being the Mayor of the City of Accra. He joined the National Democratic Congress when it was formed in 1992.

He also stood for the parliamentary election in 1996 and was elected MP for the Ningo-Prampram constituency, holding the seat for almost a decade.

After the NDC lost the 2000 elections, he continued as a member of parliament. Mensah lost the NDC primaries to Sam George on 21 November 2015.

He once served as the Minority Chief Whip in parliament prior to the Ghanaian parliamentary election in 2008. In January 2009, he became the Majority Chief Whip in Parliament.