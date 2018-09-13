Former UN Secretary-General Kofi Annan laid to rest

news

Former United Nations Secretary-General Kofi Annan has been laid to rest today, September 13.

At the funeral on Thursday, Annan's widow, Nane Maria, led hundreds of mourners, including world leaders past and present, traditional rulers and global royalty, and called her husband an "extraordinary" person who had a "joy of life".

"My love, you are now back home where you started your long journey. But may your wisdom and compassion continue to guide us, wherever we are," she said at the state funeral.

The event was also attended by world leaders including: current head of the world body, Antonio Gutteres, Zimbabwe's President Emmerson Mnangagwa, Alassane Ouattara of Ivory Coast, George Weah of Liberia, Hage Geingob of Namibia, Mahamadou Issoufou of Niger, former Nigerian president Olusegun Obasanjo, among others.

Also, a former head of state of Germany led the German delegation to the event with Switzerland and Finland sending former heads of state.

Many Ghanaians described him as a father-figure and a source of national pride.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has paid a befitting tribute to the former UN chief.

He said the late diplomat brought dignity and honour to Ghanaians.

He stated that "Kofi Annan was an ardent believer in the capacity of the Ghanaian and African to chart his or her own course onto the path of progress and prosperity."

Kofi Annan has been laid to rest at the new Military Cemetery at Burma Camp in Accra.