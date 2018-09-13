Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Local >

You brought honour to Ghanaians - Nana Addo eulogizes Kofi Annan


Tribute You brought honour to Ghanaians - Nana Addo eulogizes Kofi Annan

A devout Christian, an outstanding Ghanaian, who served his country, Africa and humanity with dignity and humility, has left us to join his Maker. Ghana, Africa and the world have suffered greatly from his passing.

  • Published:
You brought honour to Ghanaians - Nana Addo eulogizes Kofi Annan play

You brought honour to Ghanaians - Nana Addo eulogizes Kofi Annan

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has paid a befitting tribute to ex-United Nations Secretary-General Kofi Annan.

He said the late diplomat brought dignity and honour to Ghanaians.

This, he said, at the final funeral rites of the Nobel Peace Laureate at the Accra International Conference Centre.

CHECK OUT HIS FULL TRIBUTE BELOW

Charming, cosmopolitan, consensus-builder, elegant, eloquent, gentle-mannered, modest, polyglot, proud African, peacemaker, quintessential diplomat, these words are still inadequate to capture the fullness of the personality of Kofi Annan, one of the truly iconic figures of modern times.

Nobel Peace Prize laureate Kofi Annan has died at the age of 80 play

Nobel Peace Prize laureate Kofi Annan has died at the age of 80

(AFP/File)

 

Even though he was my senior, we were good friends for most of my adult life. His father, H.R Annan, was one of the stalwarts of the Danquah-Dombo-Busia political tradition, serving as the Ashanti Regional Minister under Prime Minister Dr. Kofi Abrefa Busia’s Progress Party Government of the 2nd Republic. Although he never openly acknowledged, in my presence, his attachment to the tradition, his advocacy of human rights, respect for the rule of law and the principle of democratic accountability was the very essence of that tradition.

READ ALSO: Name Foreign Ministry building after Kofi Annan – Minority

Highly admired Secretary-General of the United Nations, Kofi Annan was the first from sub-Saharan Africa to occupy this exalted office, which made him the world’s top diplomat. He brought considerable renown to our country by this position and by his conduct and comportment in the global arena. Indeed, the outpouring of tributes from the world over is an accurate measure of the man, a man who gave his life to making peace where there was conflict, to defending the voiceless who were powerless, to promoting virtue where there was evil.

Despite the unjustified attacks on him, trying to fix him with responsibility for the genocides in Rwanda and Srebrenica, when he was Head of UN Peace Operations, he never lost his moral compass, as he showed, when he stood up to the might of the United States of America, when she was embarking on her ill-fated intervention in Iraq. Kofi Annan’s epic, but unavailing effort to establish the supremacy of international law over the actions of even the world’s greatest power, won him the admiration of all right-thinking persons. He has been vindicated by history.  

I recollect with fondness, that eventful day of Friday, 11th August 2006, when, as Foreign Minister, at the time Ghana occupied one of the non-permanent seats on the UN Security Council, I chaired the meeting of the Council which took the decision that halted Israel’s incursions into Lebanon by voting Security Council Resolution 1701. Seated to my immediate right, when that vote was taken, was my compatriot, Secretary-General of the United Nations, Kofi Annan.  What a proud day it was for me and for Ghana.

play

 

Kofi Annan was an ardent believer in the capacity of the Ghanaian and African to chart his or her own course onto the path of progress and prosperity. He found the vision of a Ghana Beyond Aid, indeed of an Africa Beyond Aid, very appealing. Undoubtedly, he excelled in the various undertakings of his life, leaving in his trail most pleasant memories. His was a life well-lived.   

READ ALSO: Kofi Annan's wife pens emotional tribute to husband

He gave me sensitive, deeply appreciated advice when I became President of the Republic. The last time I saw him was when he came to my office, at Jubilee House, on Friday, 10th March, to inform me, much to my discomfiture, that he could no longer continue to serve as Chancellor of Ghana’s premier university, the University of Ghana, Legon, since he had served the two-terms permitted by the statutes of the University. I bemoaned my ill-luck, even though, as life would have it, the University has found in Mary Chinery-Hesse, his old and trusted friend, a worthy successor.

A devout Christian, an outstanding Ghanaian, who served his country, Africa and humanity with dignity and humility, has left us to join his Maker. Ghana, Africa and the world have suffered greatly from his passing.

Kofi Annan, who died on Saturday aged 80, is widely credited for raising the United Nation's profile in global politics play

Kofi Annan, who died on Saturday aged 80, is widely credited for raising the United Nation's profile in global politics

(AFP/File)

 

I am wholly humbled by the opportunity given to me, by the Grace of God and the generosity of the Ghanaian people, to decree, as President of the Republic, most fittingly, a state funeral in his honour.

He had strong, loving ties to his maternal and paternal origins, and has left behind his constant companion, his beloved, devoted wife, Nane Maria, and their cherished children, Ama, Kojo and Nina. On behalf of the Government and people of Ghana, my wife, Rebecca, and our children, I extend our profound condolences to his entire family on its irreparable loss, and wish him peaceful rest in the bosom of the Almighty. He deserves it. God bless him.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Goodbye: Former UN Secretary-General Kofi Annan laid to rest Goodbye Former UN Secretary-General Kofi Annan laid to rest
Ghanaian Fraudster: Deporting me to Ghana worse than being in prison – Adoboli cries Ghanaian Fraudster Deporting me to Ghana worse than being in prison – Adoboli cries
RIP: This Ghanaian military awesomely played the flute with his nose at Kofi Annan’s funeral RIP This Ghanaian military awesomely played the flute with his nose at Kofi Annan’s funeral
Ghanaian Fraudster: Kweku Adoboli to be deported September 18 Ghanaian Fraudster Kweku Adoboli to be deported September 18
Tribute: Kofi Annan's wife pens emotional tribute to husband Tribute Kofi Annan's wife pens emotional tribute to husband
Final Journey: How international Diplomats showed up at Kofi Annan's funeral Final Journey How international Diplomats showed up at Kofi Annan's funeral

Recommended Videos

Local News: Kofi Annan to be buried today Local News Kofi Annan to be buried today
Local News: Gov’t not abolishing single-sex schools – Education ministry Local News Gov’t not abolishing single-sex schools – Education ministry
Posthumous Honour: New breed of sweet potato to be named after Kofi Annan Posthumous Honour New breed of sweet potato to be named after Kofi Annan



Top Articles

1 R.I.P Kofi Annan's daughter cries as she sets eyes on his bodybullet
2 Photos Kofi Annan’s mortal remains arrive in Accrabullet
3 Funeral Rites Gov't explains why Kofi Annan's casket was coveredbullet
4 Tithing is biblical; churches need money to function – Apostle...bullet
5 Funeral Rites Final funeral rites of Kofi Annan [Watch live]bullet
6 Photos Here are photos of Kofi Annan's body arrival in Ghanabullet
7 Nepotism Mahama slams civil society groups; labels them as...bullet
8 R.I.P Superheros 5 Ghanaian statesmen we lost in 2018bullet
9 Road Crash 3 die in motorway accidentbullet
10 Final Journey How international Diplomats showed up at...bullet

Top Videos

1 Kofi Annan's daughter cries as she sets eyes on his bodybullet
2 Funeral dancers in Ghana The best funeral dancers in Ghanabullet
3 Chained By Begging Anas’ latest expose has one message, don’t give...bullet
4 Video Man arrested for assaulting sons with electricity cablebullet
5 Infrastructure Alert Mass grave on Accra-Tema motorwaybullet
6 Video Obinim church members confess sexual sinsbullet
7 "God is good"- Pastor Otabil explains Capital Bank collapsebullet
8 Video I don't have time for sex - Obinimbullet
9 Ebony's Death Video of Ebony's soldier singing 'morale...bullet
10 Ghanaian child without genitals lives throughbullet

Local

Lawsuit Govt, EC sued over the creation of new regions
Drug Trafficking 24-year-old man arrested with cocaine
Name Foreign Ministry building after Kofi Annan – Minority
Proposal Name Foreign Ministry building after Kofi Annan – Minority
File Photo
Illegal Operation Over 60 ‘illegal’ orphanages shut down across the country
X
Advertisement