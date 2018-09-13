Pulse.com.gh logo
Kofi Annan's wife pens emotional tribute to husband


Tribute Kofi Annan's wife pens emotional tribute to husband

Nane Maria Annan, widow of the late former United Nations Secretary-General, Kofi Annan, has rendered a touching tribute to her husband.

Nane Maria with Kofi Annan

Nane Maria with Kofi Annan

Former United Nations Secretary-General Kofi Annan is being buried today, September 13.

Annan, Nobel peace laureate, died on August 8 at the age of 80 after a short illness.

Nane Maria Annan, widow of the late former United Nations Secretary-General, Kofi Annan, has rendered a touching tribute to her husband.

Mrs Annan, who read her tribute at a high-profile funeral held at the Accra International Conference Centre (AICC) on Thursday, 13 September 2018, said Mr Annan “always believed that his inner strength and sense of hope came from his deep roots here and I want to thank Ghana for giving us such an extraordinary human being".

Nane Maria with Kofi Annan

Nane Maria with Kofi Annan

 

READ MORE: Kofi Annan: The modest Ghanaian history maker

She said her husband "challenged all of us to work for a better world right where we are; in our homes, in our villages, in our towns and in our cities. All you needed to do is to take one small step and another.

"My love, you are now back home where you started your long journey. May you rest in peace and may your wisdom and compassion continue to inspire us and guide us wherever we are."

