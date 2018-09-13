Name Foreign Ministry building after Kofi Annan – Minority

news

The Minority in Parliament has appealed to President Akufo-Addo to consider naming the building which houses Ghana’s Ministry for Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration after the late Kofi Annan.

In a statement, the Minority described the former United Nations General Secretary as “one of the greatest Ghanaians and Africans of all time”.

The statement, signed by Minority leader, Haruna Iddrisu and ranking member of the Foreign Affairs Committee, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, suggested that the Foreign Affairs building be named “Kofi Annan House”.

“While we commend the Government, Chiefs and people of Ghana for the grace, solemnity and dignity with which the send-off for the Busumuru and former Nobel Prize Laureate has proceeded thus far, the Minority wishes to appeal to His Excellency President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to consider naming the building which houses Ghana’s Ministry for Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration after the illustrious Kofi Annan,” sections of the statement read.

It added: “If this appeal is acceded to, what it does mean is that Ghana’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration will be located in Kofi Annan House just as the Office of the President is located in Jubilee House.

“Though this development will be novel in the Ghanaian context, it is not new in international relations.”

The late Kofi Annan died over three weeks ago at age 80 whiles staying in Switzerland with his family.

His burial service will be held on Thursday at the Accra International Conference Centre, before he is finally laid to rest at the Military Cemetery in Osu.

Meanwhile, the Crops Research Institute of the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) is also spearheading a move to name a new breed of sweet potato after former UN Secretary-General.

When approved by the National Varietal Release Committee of the Ministry of Food and Agriculture, the new breed of potato will be known as CRI-Kofi Annan.