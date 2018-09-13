Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Local >

Name Foreign Ministry building after Kofi Annan – Minority


Proposal Name Foreign Ministry building after Kofi Annan – Minority

The Minority has proposed that the Foreign Affairs building be named “Kofi Annan House”

  • Published:
Name Foreign Ministry building after Kofi Annan – Minority play

Name Foreign Ministry building after Kofi Annan – Minority

The Minority in Parliament has appealed to President Akufo-Addo to consider naming the building which houses Ghana’s Ministry for Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration after the late Kofi Annan.

In a statement, the Minority described the former United Nations General Secretary as “one of the greatest Ghanaians and Africans of all time”.

Late former UN General Secretary, Kofi Annan play

Late former UN General Secretary, Kofi Annan

 

READ ALSO: Funeral Rites: Gov't explains why Kofi Annan's casket was covered

The statement, signed by Minority leader, Haruna Iddrisu and ranking member of the Foreign Affairs Committee, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, suggested that the Foreign Affairs building be named “Kofi Annan House”.

“While we commend the Government, Chiefs and people of Ghana for the grace, solemnity and dignity with which the send-off for the Busumuru and former Nobel Prize Laureate has proceeded thus far, the Minority wishes to appeal to His Excellency President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to consider naming the building which houses Ghana’s Ministry for Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration after the illustrious Kofi Annan,” sections of the statement read.

It added: “If this appeal is acceded to, what it does mean is that Ghana’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration will be located in Kofi Annan House just as the Office of the President is located in Jubilee House. 

“Though this development will be novel in the Ghanaian context, it is not new in international relations.”

The late Kofi Annan died over three weeks ago at age 80 whiles staying in Switzerland with his family.

READ ALSO: Profile: Kofi Annan: the modest Ghanaian history maker

His burial service will be held on Thursday at the Accra International Conference Centre, before he is finally laid to rest at the Military Cemetery in Osu.

Meanwhile, the Crops Research Institute of the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) is also spearheading a move to name a new breed of sweet potato after former UN Secretary-General.

When approved by the National Varietal Release Committee of the Ministry of Food and Agriculture, the new breed of potato will be known as CRI-Kofi Annan.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Drug Trafficking: 24-year-old man arrested with cocaine Drug Trafficking 24-year-old man arrested with cocaine
Illegal Operation: Over 60 ‘illegal’ orphanages shut down across the country Illegal Operation Over 60 ‘illegal’ orphanages shut down across the country
RIP: Professor Atukwei Okai to be given state burial RIP Professor Atukwei Okai to be given state burial
Idea: Kofi Annan's death will boost Ghana's tourism - Minister Idea Kofi Annan's death will boost Ghana's tourism - Minister
Road Crash: 3 die in motorway accident Road Crash 3 die in motorway accident
Wanted: Police chase woman for allegedly issuing fake cheque Wanted Police chase woman for allegedly issuing fake cheque

Recommended Videos

Posthumous Honour: New breed of sweet potato to be named after Kofi Annan Posthumous Honour New breed of sweet potato to be named after Kofi Annan
Local News: Pedestrians forced to pick litter at Circle for walking on lawns Local News Pedestrians forced to pick litter at Circle for walking on lawns
Kofi Annan's Funeral: Mourners disappointed over Kofi Annan’s closed casket Kofi Annan's Funeral Mourners disappointed over Kofi Annan’s closed casket



Top Articles

1 R.I.P Kofi Annan's daughter cries as she sets eyes on his bodybullet
2 Photos Kofi Annan’s mortal remains arrive in Accrabullet
3 Funeral Rites Gov't explains why Kofi Annan's casket was coveredbullet
4 Photos Here are photos of Kofi Annan's body arrival in Ghanabullet
5 Tithing is biblical; churches need money to function – Apostle...bullet
6 Final Journey Mortal remains of Kofi Annan laid in statebullet
7 Nepotism Mahama slams civil society groups; labels them as...bullet
8 R.I.P Superheros 5 Ghanaian statesmen we lost in 2018bullet
9 Road Crash 3 die in motorway accidentbullet
10 Photos Mortal remains of Kofi Annan leaves Geneva for...bullet

Top Videos

1 Kofi Annan's daughter cries as she sets eyes on his bodybullet
2 Funeral dancers in Ghana The best funeral dancers in Ghanabullet
3 Chained By Begging Anas’ latest expose has one message, don’t give...bullet
4 Video Man arrested for assaulting sons with electricity cablebullet
5 Video Obinim church members confess sexual sinsbullet
6 Infrastructure Alert Mass grave on Accra-Tema motorwaybullet
7 Video I don't have time for sex - Obinimbullet
8 "God is good"- Pastor Otabil explains Capital Bank collapsebullet
9 Ebony's Death Video of Ebony's soldier singing 'morale...bullet
10 Preparing For Death Pastor makes his tomb in his housebullet

Local

Sofoline interchange
Alert Tragedy in waiting as Sofoline interchange develops cracks
Founder and leader of Ghana Freedom Party (GFP) Madam Akua Donkor
Opinion Bury Kofi Annan at Asomdwee Park - Akua Donkor
Salary Reduction Gov’t slashes allowance of afforestation staff
File Photo
SHS Placement Parents ‘forging’ admission letters to get their wards into boarding
X
Advertisement