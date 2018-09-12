New breed of sweet potato to be named after Kofi Annan

news

Plan are underway to name a new breed of sweet potato after former UN Secretary-General, Kofi Annan.

The Crops Research Institute of the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) is spearheading the move in honour of the late statesman.

Kofi Annan died over three weeks ago at age 80 whiles staying in Switzerland with his family.

However, the former UN General Secretary is set to be immortalised by the naming a potato after him.

According to a Senior Research Scientist, Dr Ernest Baafi, the move is in recognition of Mr. Annan’s contribution towards sweet potato production through the founding of the Alliance for Green Revolution for Africa (AGRA).

The renaming will, however, need to be approved first by the National Varietal Release Committee of the Ministry of Food and Agriculture.

When approved, the new breed of potato will be known as AGRA SP-19 or CRI-Kofi Annan.

The CSIR has so far released thirteen (13) high yielding and early maturing varieties of potatoes in the last six years.

The late Kofi Annan’s burial service will be held on Thursday at the Accra International Conference Centre, before he is finally laid to rest at the Military Cemetery in Osu.