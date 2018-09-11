Pulse.com.gh logo
Mortal remains of Kofi Annan laid in state


Accompanying Kofi Annan's body was his widow Nane Maria Annan, his children and some executives of the United Nations.

The mortal remains of former United Nations (UN) Secretary-General, Kofi Annan has been laid in state at the foyer of the Accra International Conference Center.

The general public is expected to today, Tuesday, 11 September, between the hours of 10:00 am and 4:00pm file past the body to pay their last respects to the statesman.

On Wednesday, 12 September, dignitaries including recognised groups, chiefs, Members of Parliament and Ministers of State, world leaders, will have their turn to pay their last respects to the former UN boss.

A burial service will be held on Thursday,13 September at the Accra International Conference Centre, followed by a private burial at the new military cemetery with full military honours and a 17-gun salute.

Draped in a UN Flag, the body was received by President Nana Akufo-Addo and the Ghana Armed Forces on behalf of the people of Ghana.

Annan's death

The Nobel Laureate passed away on August 18 in the Swiss capital Berne after a short illness.

play

He was reported to have fallen ill on his return trip from South Africa after he had attended the centenary celebration of the birth of a former South African President, Nelson Mandela.

Kofi Annan, who died on Saturday aged 80, is widely credited for raising the United Nation's profile in global politics.

