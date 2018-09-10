Pulse.com.gh logo
Mortal remains of Kofi Annan leaves Geneva for Accra


Mortal remains of Kofi Annan leaves Geneva for Accra

The casket, draped in a UN flag, is accompanied by his wife, children and some UN officials.

The mortal remains of the late United Nations General Secretary, Kofi Annan has set off from Geneva, Switzerland to Accra.

The mortal remains is being carried by the United Nations (UN) plane.

The casket, draped in a UN flag, is accompanied by his wife, children and some UN officials.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo will receive the body in a brief ceremony.

READ MORE: Kofi Annan's body arrives in Ghana today

Annan will be accorded a state burial and his body interred at the new Military Cemetery in Accra on September 13, 2018 after burial service at the Accra International Conference Centre (AICC) on Wednesday, September 12.

The Nobel Laureate passed away on August 18 in the Swiss capital Berne after a short illness.

He was reported to have fallen ill on his return trip from South Africa after he had attended the centenary celebration of the birth of a former South African President, Nelson Mandela.

Kofi Annan, who died on Saturday aged 80, is widely credited for raising the United Nation's profile in global politics.

Member of the Kofi Annan Funeral Planning Committee, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, who is also the Minister of Information designate has said the general public would be given the opportunity to file past the remains on Tuesday, September 11, 2018.

READ MORE: Kofi Annan's family visits Mahama

He said dignitaries, including chiefs, Members of Parliament (MPs), ministers of state, and members of the diplomatic corps would file past the body on Wednesday, September 12, 2018.

