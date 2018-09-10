Kofi Annan's body arrives in Ghana today

news

The mortal remains of the late United Nations General Secretary, Kofi Annan, will arrive at the Kotoka International Airport in Accra today.

The body will be accompanied by his wife, children, family members and some officials of the United Nations.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo will receive the body in a brief ceremony.

Annan will be accorded a state burial and his body interred at the new Military Cemetery in Accra on September 13, 2018 after burial service at the Accra International Conference Centre (AICC) on Wednesday, September 12.

The Nobel Laureate passed away on August 18 in the Swiss capital Berne after a short illness.

He was reported to have fallen ill on his return trip from South Africa after he had attended the centenary celebration of the birth of a former South African President, Nelson Mandela.

Member of the Kofi Annan Funeral Planning Committee, Mr Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, who is also the Minister of Information designate has said the general public would be given the opportunity to file past the remains on Tuesday, September 11, 2018.



He said dignitaries, including chiefs, Members of Parliament (MPs), ministers of state, and members of the diplomatic corps would file past the body on Wednesday, September 12, 2018.