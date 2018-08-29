Pulse.com.gh logo
Kofi Annan's family visits Mahama


The 80-year old Ghanaian diplomat served as the seventh Secretary-General of the United Nations from January 1997 to December 2006.

The family of the late former UN Secretary General Kofi Annan has paid a visit to former president John Mahama to formally announce his sad passing and the funeral arrangements.

According to Mahama, "Kofi Annan has for years been a source of pride to every Ghanaian and almost all Africans. His good name and reputation robbed off positively on us as a country."

He said he has worked with the late Kofi Annan on several projects, the last being a couple of trips in and out of Geneva when he [Annan] personally helped with the mediation of the maritime dispute between Ghana and Cote d’Ivoire.

Kofi Annan will be laid to rest September 13 at the Burma Camp military cemetery in Accra.

His burial will be followed by UN memorial events in New York and Geneva, according to the Kofi Annan Foundation.

About Kofi Annan

Annan and the UN were the co-recipients of the 2001 Nobel Peace Prize.

He was awarded the Peace Prize for having revitalized the UN and for having given priority to human rights.

The Nobel Committee also recognized his commitment to the struggle of containing the spread of HIV in Africa and his declared opposition to international terrorism.

He is the founder and Chairman of the Kofi Annan Foundation, as well as chairman of The Elders, an international organization founded by Nelson Mandela.

