Mahama signs Kofi Annan's book of condolence

Former President John Mahama on Thursday signed a book of condolence opened in memory of the late former Secretary General of the United Nations (UN) Kofi Annan.

Mahama, who signed the book was accompanied by the former Chief of Staff Julius Debrah, former Foreign Affairs Minister Hanna Tetteh, Deputy Minister of Education in charge of Tertiary, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa; General Secretary of the NDC, Johnson Aseidu Nketiah, and some stalwarts of the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

Mahama earlier in his tribute described Kofi Annan as "a proud son of Ghana and Africa".

According to him, Kofi Annan "lived and worked for global peace, security and sustainable development in very challenging times".

Several tributes have poured in for the late former UN Secretary-General.

Kofi Annan, the first black African to become UN Secretary-General, has died aged 80 in Switzerland.

He "passed away peacefully on Saturday after a short illness", the foundation named after him said on Saturday, August 18.

Annan served two terms as UN chief from 1997 to 2006 and was awarded a Nobel Peace Prize for humanitarian work for his efforts.

He later served as the UN special envoy for Syria, leading efforts to find a peaceful solution to the conflict.