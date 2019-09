Their bodies were retrieved from a watercourse in a flood prone area at Bremang UGC in the Suame Municipality, Ashanti Region, Saturday evening.

Three of the deceased have been identified as Seth Owusu, 10, Ezra Asante, 9, and Clinton Gyamasi, 9.

Their bodies were retrieved by officials of the National Disaster Management Organisation following a distress call by the residents.

They were confirmed dead after they were sent to the Tafo Government Hospital.