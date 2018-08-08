news

The police in Tarkwa have arrested four (4) people for robbing a Chinese national of his gold dust and mobile phones.

The suspects are Nana Owusu, 22, and Alex Kojo Fairka, 27 – both illegal miners; Kwabena Ali, 25, a farmer; and Gideon Atieka, 27 – a driver.

Narrating the incident, the Police Commander of Tarkwa, Thomas Ababio said the police patrol team in Tarkwa received a distress call that armed robbers have attacked some Chinese lodging at a small-scale mining site at Efuanta.



According to him, when the police arrived, two Chinese citizens and a Ghanaian security guard informed them that armed robbers had invaded their site, subjected them to severe torture and made away with their gold dust, three mobile phones, a flat screen television set and a decoder.





Superintendent Ababio said the patrol team informed their counterparts at Tamso junction to assist in apprehending the suspects.

Superintendent Ababio said that Fairka’s name was mentioned by the suspects and he was subsequently arrested by the Tarkwa District Police Command.



On the same day at 3:10 am, the complainants, He Jang and Cheng Wen-Hua, with bruises all over their bodies, reported the matter to the police and identified the suspects as those who robbed them.