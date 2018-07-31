news

A suspected armed robber has been shot dead by a Police escort at at Agosa on the Techiman-Sunyani Road in the Brong-Ahafo Region.

According to a report by the Graphic online, the Policeman was escorting some traders in a Sprinter bus when a group of armed robbers attacked.

The suspected armed robbers fired at the bus, specifically targeting the driver’s side.

However, the Police escort intervened, leading to an exchange of gunfire with the suspected armed robbers.

The Policeman man eventually shot one of the assailants, with the suspects dying on the spot.

The bus, with registration number AW 9606 -14, was travelling from Dormaa-Ahenkro to Yeji.

The incident is reported to have happened in the early hours (12:15am) of Monday, July 30, 2018.

It comes just a few weeks after seven other suspected armed robbers were shot dead at Asawase in the Ashanti region.

The killing of the seven suspects heightened tensions in the area, with irate Zongo youth setting the Asawase police station on fire.

It took the intervention of some military men to restore calm in the area.

In a separate incident, was last week shot dead by the Police in Dansoman, a suburb of Accra.