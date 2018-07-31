Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Local >

Police escort guns down suspected armed robber on Techiman road


In Brong-Ahafo Region Police escort guns down suspected armed robber on Techiman road

The incident is reported to have happened in the early hours (12:15am) of Monday, July 30, 2018.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Police escort guns down suspected armed robber on Techiman road play

Police escort guns down suspected armed robber on Techiman road

A suspected armed robber has been shot dead by a Police escort at at Agosa on the Techiman-Sunyani Road in the Brong-Ahafo Region.

According to a report by the Graphic online, the Policeman was escorting some traders in a Sprinter bus when a group of armed robbers attacked.

READ ALSO: Redevelopment: €93m approved for Kumasi Central Market

The suspected armed robbers fired at the bus, specifically targeting the driver’s side.

However, the Police escort intervened, leading to an exchange of gunfire with the suspected armed robbers.

The Policeman man eventually shot one of the assailants, with the suspects dying on the spot.

The bus, with registration number AW 9606 -14, was travelling from Dormaa-Ahenkro to Yeji.

The incident is reported to have happened in the early hours (12:15am) of Monday, July 30, 2018.

It comes just a few weeks after seven other suspected armed robbers were shot dead at Asawase in the Ashanti region.

READ ALSO: Robbery: Police arrests 2 Fulani highway robbers

The killing of the seven suspects heightened tensions in the area, with irate Zongo youth setting the Asawase police station on fire.

It took the intervention of some military men to restore calm in the area.

In a separate incident, was last week shot dead by the Police in Dansoman, a suburb of Accra.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Cyber Crime: 12 ‘fraud boys’ arrested over GHc326m bank transfer Cyber Crime 12 ‘fraud boys’ arrested over GHc326m bank transfer
Aspirations: People under 40 should be allowed to contest for President - Kotei Dzane Aspirations People under 40 should be allowed to contest for President - Kotei Dzane
Redevelopment: €93m approved for Kumasi Central Market Redevelopment €93m approved for Kumasi Central Market
Doctors Strike: Gov't to meet Ghana Medical Association over impending strike Doctors Strike Gov't to meet Ghana Medical Association over impending strike
Robbery: Police arrests 2 Fulani highway robbers Robbery Police arrests 2 Fulani highway robbers
Murder Trial: Obengfo doctor granted bail Murder Trial Obengfo doctor granted bail

Recommended Videos

Health Issues: Upper West cries for doctors; Over 14,000 patients to 1 doctor Health Issues Upper West cries for doctors; Over 14,000 patients to 1 doctor
National Service: No reposting; Stay wherever you are posted – NSS to personnel National Service No reposting; Stay wherever you are posted – NSS to personnel
Befitting Memorial: Late Amissah-Arthur honoured with renaming of Moree S.H.T.S Befitting Memorial Late Amissah-Arthur honoured with renaming of Moree S.H.T.S



Top Articles

1 Porn Star Ghanaian pastor caught in adult video with married womanbullet
2 Police Assault Midland compensates woman assaulted by police with...bullet
3 Divorce Blues Oye Lithur bought a $500,000 property in South Africa...bullet
4 Revelations Ebony's father is Illuminati - Self-styled evangelist...bullet
5 Investigation Anas to release video on syndicate behind alms...bullet
6 Humour 'Kɔti Yɛ Aboa', 'ɛtwɛ Nim Nyansa' and other funny town...bullet
7 Military Pack US exposes NDC over military basebullet
8 Strike Action Doctors to strike over conditions of...bullet
9 In Ashaiman Taskforce clears traders from the street...bullet
10 Redevelopment €93m approved for Kumasi Central Marketbullet

Top Videos

1 Video Counsellor Lutterodt defends police officer for beating womanbullet
2 Video I don't have time for sex - Obinimbullet
3 Political Marriage Ras Mubarak Marries Muntaka's Daughter As Second Wifebullet
4 Video Obinim church members confess sexual sinsbullet
5 Ebony's Death Video of Ebony's soldier singing 'morale songs'...bullet
6 Ghanaian child without genitals lives throughbullet
7 Video Sad tale of Ghanaian journalist who left BBC for...bullet
8 Preparing For Death Pastor makes his tomb in his housebullet
9 Anas Exposé "Nyantakyi gave out Nana Addo's room number...bullet
10 Failed Promises Nurses threaten to vote against NPPbullet

Local

Joyce Mogtari Bawa Kweku Baako slams Mahama's aide over salary brouhaha
Death to Ebola, Zuma, and other African stories of the week
African News Roundup Death to Ebola, Zuma's cross, and other African stories of the week
Issues Water shortage hits parts of Accra
In Accra Ashaiman accident: Police hunt for KIA truck driver