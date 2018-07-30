Police arrests 2 Fulani highway robbers

news

Two Fulani highway robbers have been arrested by the Eastern Regional Police Command after robbing transit vehicles on the Kwahu Tafo to Pitiku road.

The suspects, Ibrahim Sambo and Sulemana Sambo, were picked up while robbing passengers upon a tip-off.

According to the Public Relations officer of the Eastern Regional Police Command, DSP Ebenezer Tetteh, on July 28, 2018, at about 10.30 am, the Kwahu Mpraeso Police patrol team had a tip-off that armed robbers have blocked a section of the Kwahu Tafo -Kwahu Pitiku motor road and were robbing drivers and passengers.

He said the Police swiftly rushed to the scene and met three Fulani men armed with single barrel short guns.

But the armed robbers fled into the bush on seeing the Police and were given hot chase by the patrol team following which suspect Ibrahim Sambo was arrested. Police retrieved one single barrel short gun from him.

The Police with the help of some vigilante residents managed to arrest one of the two suspects who fled into the bush, Sullemana Sambo, 21.

He said further intelligence is being gathered to enable the arrest of the last accomplice.