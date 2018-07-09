Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Local >

Robbers attack Metro Mass, 9 other vehicles


In Ashanti Region Robbers attack Metro Mass, 9 other vehicles

Confirming the incident, the Ashanti Regional Director of Metro Mass Transit Company Limited, Nicholas Oduro, said the robbery happened around 5:30 am in a forest near Manukrom.

  • Published:
play

Armed robbers on Monday dawn (July 9, 2019) attacked passengers on a Metro Mass Transit bus conveying passengers from Koforidua in the Eastern region to Kumasi in the Ashanti region.

The armed robbers also robbed about 9 other vehicles in Manukrom forest on the Kumasi-Koforidua road.

Confirming the incident, the Ashanti Regional Director of Metro Mass Transit Company Limited, Nicholas Oduro, said the robbery happened around 5:30 am in a forest near Manukrom.

READ ALSO: ’Nana Konadu bought an acre plot for GHc5‘ - Residents continue protests

A victim told Accra-based Starr FM that “When we got to the forest at dawn we saw two robbers each holding a pump action gun. They first shot twice into our moving vehicle forcing our driver to stop.”

play

 

The victim who gave his name as Fosu added that “the robbers who had face masks and speaking Fulani entered into our vehicle and started to rob us of all our belongings. We are not the only vehicle the robbers attacked. About 10 vehicles were involved.”

READ ALSO: Pastor Otabil protects and prays for me: Akufo-Addo reveals

“As I am speaking with you now the robbers have taken away all the items they robbed from us. The items include mobile phones, bags, monies and other items.’’

No casualty has been reported in the robbery incident.

Most of the victims who were traders and traveling to Kumasi to buy goods to sell in their various communities had to return home.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Magdalene Teiko Larnyoh

Magdalene Teiko Larnyoh Associate - Business A feminist at heart and a lover of art. I believe in making business news easy for all to read and understand.

Recommended Articles

Courts In Ghana: Kasoa Magistrate uses chamber pot; no washroom Courts In Ghana Kasoa Magistrate uses chamber pot; no washroom
Court Order: Ministry of Communications to release KelniGvG contract today Court Order Ministry of Communications to release KelniGvG contract today
New Role: Dr. Bawumia lands UN job New Role Dr. Bawumia lands UN job
’Nana Konadu bought an acre plot for GHc5‘ - Residents continue protests ’Nana Konadu bought an acre plot for GHc5‘ - Residents continue protests
David Davis: Britain's Brexit minister steps down in blow to May David Davis Britain's Brexit minister steps down in blow to May
Spirituality: Pastor Otabil protects and prays for me: Akufo-Addo reveals Spirituality Pastor Otabil protects and prays for me: Akufo-Addo reveals

Recommended Videos

World Ranking: Ghana ranks 108th on a list of the largest armies armies World Ranking Ghana ranks 108th on a list of the largest armies armies
Owusu Bempah: You're immature if you quit church because a pastor is a womanizer Owusu Bempah You're immature if you quit church because a pastor is a womanizer
Asantehene Warns NPA: Stop reckless issuance of filling station licences Asantehene Warns NPA Stop reckless issuance of filling station licences



Top Articles

1 NPP Delegates Conference Adom FM's Captain Smart arrested and granted...bullet
2 Crimes Police hunt attackers following assault at NDC MP's residencebullet
3 New Role Dr. Bawumia lands UN jobbullet
4 Investigative Journalist Anas petitions NMC to investigate Hot FM...bullet
5 Spirituality Pastor Otabil protects and prays for me: Akufo-Addo...bullet
6 ’Nana Konadu bought an acre plot for GHc5‘ - Residents...bullet
7 Interdiction Adom FM suspends Captain Smart for 'reckless'...bullet
8 In Ashanti Region Robbers attack Metro Mass, 9 other vehiclesbullet
9 Graduate Employment 11 things you need before applying...bullet
10 In Central Region Six arrested for duping traderbullet

Top Videos

1 Video Obinim church members confess sexual sinsbullet
2 Video Lady in Owusu Bempah's sex scandal finally speaksbullet
3 Ghanaian child without genitals lives throughbullet
4 Video I don't have time for sex - Obinimbullet
5 Anas Exposé "Nyantakyi gave out Nana Addo's room number to...bullet
6 Name and Shame Kennedy Agyapong premieres Anas video on June 27bullet
7 Political Marriage Ras Mubarak Marries Muntaka's Daughter As...bullet
8 Ebony's Death Video of Ebony's soldier singing 'morale...bullet
9 Video Sad tale of Ghanaian journalist who left BBC for...bullet
10 Innovation KSM interviews CEO of Kaeme, Freda Obeng-Ampofobullet

Local

Nursing Training Gov’t withdraws decision to suspend Nurse Assistant Programmes
Ursula Owusu
Controversy Court defers judgement on KelniGvG implementation injunction
Fraud Alert WAEC warns candidates of exam results fraudsters
File Photo
It’s “absurd” to complain about high cost of maize – Deputy Agric Minister