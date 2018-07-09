Robbers attack Metro Mass, 9 other vehicles

news

Armed robbers on Monday dawn (July 9, 2019) attacked passengers on a Metro Mass Transit bus conveying passengers from Koforidua in the Eastern region to Kumasi in the Ashanti region.

The armed robbers also robbed about 9 other vehicles in Manukrom forest on the Kumasi-Koforidua road.

Confirming the incident, the Ashanti Regional Director of Metro Mass Transit Company Limited, Nicholas Oduro, said the robbery happened around 5:30 am in a forest near Manukrom.

A victim told Accra-based Starr FM that “When we got to the forest at dawn we saw two robbers each holding a pump action gun. They first shot twice into our moving vehicle forcing our driver to stop.”

The victim who gave his name as Fosu added that “the robbers who had face masks and speaking Fulani entered into our vehicle and started to rob us of all our belongings. We are not the only vehicle the robbers attacked. About 10 vehicles were involved.”

“As I am speaking with you now the robbers have taken away all the items they robbed from us. The items include mobile phones, bags, monies and other items.’’

No casualty has been reported in the robbery incident.

Most of the victims who were traders and traveling to Kumasi to buy goods to sell in their various communities had to return home.