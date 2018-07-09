Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Local >

’Nana Konadu bought an acre plot for GHc5‘ - Residents protest


’Nana Konadu bought an acre plot for GHc5‘ - Residents continue protests

Four communities in the Eastern region have been protesting against Nana Konadu for allegedly annexing a 700-acre property stretching from the Nsawam Cannery all the way to the Koans Estate enclave.

  • Published:
Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings hit with protests from four towns over a 700-acre land play

Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings hit with protests from four towns over a 700-acre land

The ongoing protests against former First Lady, Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings, over a 700-acre land seems to have been further escalated after residents of the affected communities accused her of grabbing an acre for just GHc5 per year.

Four communities in the Eastern region have been protesting against Nana Konadu for allegedly annexing a 700-acre property stretching from the Nsawam Cannery all the way to the Koans Estate enclave.

READ ALSO: Protest: 4 towns demonstrate against Nana Konadu over 700-acre land

The aggrieved persons are residents and custodians of Adoagyiri, Owuraku, Ntoaso and Akwamu, who have accused the former First Lady of planning to sell the property to a private developer.

The protestors claim documents covering the lease agreement signed between Nana Konadu and Nana Kodua Kesse II on September 1st 2013, show that the former First Lady obtained the 770.74 acres of land for GHC 3,850.00, which translates into about GHC5 per acre for a year for fifty (50) years.

Residents hit the streets to protest against Nana Konadu play

Residents hit the streets to protest against Nana Konadu

 

The said land currently houses the Adoagyiiri Chief’s palace, the Presbyterian Church, the St Martin’s Senior High School and a clinic - all properties which would have to be evacuated if the land is sold.

READ ALSO: In Nsawam: Residents hit Konadu Rawlings with fierce protests over 700-acre land grab

In an interview with TV3, Otuosiribour Safo Kankam I, the Adoagyiri Mawerehene, lamented: “They preach accountability, probity and so on. This transaction shows clearly that when we talk about corruption, they are involved. If at all government wanted to sell off our lands to a private individual, we the chiefs and our people who are original landlords should have been consulted. Something wrong has definitely taken place.“

Rev. Seth Tetteh Ackonor who owns a church on the affected land in Akwamu added: “I am 66 years now. The Nsawam cannery came to meet us here. Even my father and mother were born here. If the government acquired it, and if the factory is not working, how can they then sell it? Telling us to quit?

“This time at least a building plot, that is, 100 X 70 sells currently for GH₵5000 so how can Nana Konadu buy an acre of land which is about five plots for less than GH₵ 5 in 2013 from the government of Ghana? That is free and not for sale. She was first lady for 19 years, 31DWM and the rest, what does she want again? Taking this small portion from us? Why this covetousness?’’

The aggrieved communities are, therefore, calling on the current government to intervene to stop Nana Konadu from going ahead with her plans, warning that there would be “chaos“ if no action is taken.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

New Role: Dr. Bawumia lands UN job New Role Dr. Bawumia lands UN job
Spirituality: Pastor Otabil protects and prays for me: Akufo-Addo reveals Spirituality Pastor Otabil protects and prays for me: Akufo-Addo reveals
In Central Region: Six arrested for duping trader In Central Region Six arrested for duping trader
Investigative Journalist: Anas petitions NMC to investigate Hot FM presenter Investigative Journalist Anas petitions NMC to investigate Hot FM presenter
NPP Delegates Conference: Adom FM's Captain Smart arrested and granted bail for wielding gun at NPP conference NPP Delegates Conference Adom FM's Captain Smart arrested and granted bail for wielding gun at NPP conference
Nursing Training: Gov’t withdraws decision to suspend Nurse Assistant Programmes Nursing Training Gov’t withdraws decision to suspend Nurse Assistant Programmes

Recommended Videos

World Ranking: Ghana ranks 108th on a list of the largest armies armies World Ranking Ghana ranks 108th on a list of the largest armies armies
Owusu Bempah: You're immature if you quit church because a pastor is a womanizer Owusu Bempah You're immature if you quit church because a pastor is a womanizer
Asantehene Warns NPA: Stop reckless issuance of filling station licences Asantehene Warns NPA Stop reckless issuance of filling station licences



Top Articles

1 Crimes Police hunt attackers following assault at NDC MP's residencebullet
2 NPP Delegates Conference Adom FM's Captain Smart arrested and granted...bullet
3 Investigative Journalist Anas petitions NMC to investigate Hot FM...bullet
4 Spirituality Pastor Otabil protects and prays for me: Akufo-Addo...bullet
5 Interdiction Adom FM suspends Captain Smart for 'reckless'...bullet
6 ’Nana Konadu bought an acre plot for GHc5‘ - Residents...bullet
7 Graduate Employment 11 things you need before applying for...bullet
8 Rich Culture 10 most famous festivals in Ghanabullet
9 In Central Region Six arrested for duping traderbullet
10 Video Lady with big buttocks causes traffic in Accrabullet

Top Videos

1 Ghanaian child without genitals lives throughbullet
2 Video Obinim church members confess sexual sinsbullet
3 Anas Exposé "Nyantakyi gave out Nana Addo's room number to investors"bullet
4 Video Lady in Owusu Bempah's sex scandal finally speaksbullet
5 Name and Shame Kennedy Agyapong premieres Anas video on June 27bullet
6 Video I don't have time for sex - Obinimbullet
7 Ebony's Death Video of Ebony's soldier singing 'morale...bullet
8 Video Sad tale of Ghanaian journalist who left BBC for...bullet
9 Local News Unity Hall And Katanga Of KNUST To Be...bullet
10 Innovation KSM interviews CEO of Kaeme, Freda Obeng-Ampofobullet

Local

Ursula Owusu
Controversy Court defers judgement on KelniGvG implementation injunction
Fraud Alert WAEC warns candidates of exam results fraudsters
File Photo
It’s “absurd” to complain about high cost of maize – Deputy Agric Minister
Protest 4 towns demonstrate against Nana Konadu over 700-acre land