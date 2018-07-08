Pastor Otabil protects and prays for me: Akufo-Addo reveals

news

President Nana Akufo-Addo has revealed he has a special relationship with the General Overseer of the International Central Gospel Church (ICGC), Pastor Mensah Otabil.

The President revealed his special relationship with the revered pastor at the Jesus Temple branch of the ICGC in Eastern Region where the governing New Patriotic Party went for their thanksgiving service after their national delegates’ conference in Koforidua.

According to him, Pastor Otabil protects him, prays for him and also advises him on national issues.

"We are here to give thanks to God. I am here also because your overseer Dr. Otabil is my special friend," President Akufo-Addo told the congregation.

"He is one of the elders who protect, pray and advise me, he is one of them,” he added.

The thanksgiving service followed the election of new executives to steer the affairs of the NPP into the 2020 polls.

Mr Freddie Blay won the chairmanship position with 3021 of votes, beating rivals Stephen Ntim, who trailed on 2,515 votes , and Dr Amoako Baah, who received only 18 votes.

Rita Talata Asobayire, Fredrick Fredua Anto and Micheal Omari Wadie emerged as the first, second and third vice chairpersons.

Sammy Awuku and John Boadu were elected as national organiser and general secretary respectively, while Nana Boakye emerged as the youth organiser.