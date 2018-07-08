Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Local >

Pastor Otabil protects and prays for me: Akufo-Addo reveals


Spirituality Pastor Otabil protects and prays for me: Akufo-Addo reveals

According to him, Pastor Otabil protects him, prays for him and also advises him on national issues.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
play

President Nana Akufo-Addo has revealed he has a special relationship with the General Overseer of the International Central Gospel Church (ICGC), Pastor Mensah Otabil.

READ MORE: Stop hustling for husbands after acting 'silly' in your youth - Otabil tells young ladies

The President revealed his special relationship with the revered pastor at the Jesus Temple branch of the ICGC in Eastern Region where the governing New Patriotic Party went for their thanksgiving service after their national delegates’ conference in Koforidua.

According to him, Pastor Otabil protects him, prays for him and also advises him on national issues.

"We are here to give thanks to God. I am here also because your overseer Dr. Otabil is my special friend," President Akufo-Addo told the congregation.

"He is one of the elders who protect, pray and advise me, he is one of them,” he added.

The thanksgiving service followed the election of new executives to steer the affairs of the NPP into the 2020 polls.

Mr Freddie Blay won the chairmanship position with 3021 of votes, beating rivals Stephen Ntim, who trailed on 2,515 votes , and Dr Amoako Baah, who received only 18 votes.

READ MORE: Suspension of Afoko, Agyepong, Crabbe gave NPP victory- Akufo-Addo

Rita Talata Asobayire, Fredrick Fredua Anto and Micheal Omari Wadie emerged as the first, second and third vice chairpersons.

Sammy Awuku and John Boadu were elected as national organiser and general secretary respectively, while Nana Boakye emerged as the youth organiser.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

In Central Region: Six arrested for duping trader In Central Region Six arrested for duping trader
Investigative Journalist: Anas petitions NMC to investigate Hot FM presenter Investigative Journalist Anas petitions NMC to investigate Hot FM presenter
NPP Delegates Conference: Adom FM's Captain Smart arrested and granted bail for wielding gun at NPP conference NPP Delegates Conference Adom FM's Captain Smart arrested and granted bail for wielding gun at NPP conference
Nursing Training: Gov’t withdraws decision to suspend Nurse Assistant Programmes Nursing Training Gov’t withdraws decision to suspend Nurse Assistant Programmes
Controversy: Court defers judgement on KelniGvG implementation injunction Controversy Court defers judgement on KelniGvG implementation injunction
Fraud Alert: WAEC warns candidates of exam results fraudsters Fraud Alert WAEC warns candidates of exam results fraudsters

Recommended Videos

World Ranking: Ghana ranks 108th on a list of the largest armies armies World Ranking Ghana ranks 108th on a list of the largest armies armies
Asantehene Warns NPA: Stop reckless issuance of filling station licences Asantehene Warns NPA Stop reckless issuance of filling station licences
RIP Amissah Arthur: No ambulance, we threw Amissah-Arthur in a pickup- Okyehene says RIP Amissah Arthur No ambulance, we threw Amissah-Arthur in a pickup- Okyehene says



Top Articles

1 Crimes Police hunt attackers following assault at NDC MP's residencebullet
2 NPP Delegates Conference Adom FM's Captain Smart arrested and granted...bullet
3 Interdiction Adom FM suspends Captain Smart for 'reckless' comments...bullet
4 Investigative Journalist Anas petitions NMC to investigate Hot FM...bullet
5 Spirituality Pastor Otabil protects and prays for me: Akufo-Addo...bullet
6 Protest 4 towns demonstrate against Nana Konadu over 700-acre landbullet
7 Graduate Employment 11 things you need before applying for...bullet
8 Nursing Training Gov’t withdraws decision to suspend Nurse...bullet
9 In Brong Ahafo Soldiers brutalise 4 minors over missing...bullet
10 Controversy Court defers judgement on KelniGvG...bullet

Related Articles

In Central Region Six arrested for duping trader
Investigative Journalist Anas petitions NMC to investigate Hot FM presenter
NPP Delegates Conference Adom FM's Captain Smart arrested and granted bail for wielding gun at NPP conference
Nursing Training Gov’t withdraws decision to suspend Nurse Assistant Programmes
Controversy Court defers judgement on KelniGvG implementation injunction
Fraud Alert WAEC warns candidates of exam results fraudsters
It’s “absurd” to complain about high cost of maize – Deputy Agric Minister
Protest 4 towns demonstrate against Nana Konadu over 700-acre land
Video Introduction to salvation; What the believer needs to know - Pastor Sampson Joe Baning
In Brong Ahafo Soldiers brutalise 4 minors over missing laptop

Top Videos

1 Ghanaian child without genitals lives throughbullet
2 Ebony's Death Video of Ebony's soldier singing 'morale songs' goes viralbullet
3 Video I don't have time for sex - Obinimbullet
4 Video Obinim church members confess sexual sinsbullet
5 Video Lady in Owusu Bempah's sex scandal finally speaksbullet
6 Local News Unity Hall And Katanga Of KNUST To Be Converted To...bullet
7 Political Marriage Ras Mubarak Marries Muntaka's Daughter As...bullet
8 Preparing For Death Pastor makes his tomb in his housebullet
9 Name and Shame Kennedy Agyapong premieres Anas video on...bullet
10 Video Sad tale of Ghanaian journalist who left BBC for...bullet

Local

File Photo
It’s “absurd” to complain about high cost of maize – Deputy Agric Minister
Video Introduction to salvation; What the believer needs to know - Pastor Sampson Joe Baning
Nana Konadu Agyeman Rawlings
In Nsawam Residents hit Konadu Rawlings with fierce protests over 700-acre land grab
Sanitation 6 arrested for open defecation in Takoradi