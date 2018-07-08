news

President Nana Akufo-Addo has said the suspension of Paul Afoko as the chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Kwabena Agyepong as the General Secretary and Sammy Crabbe as the Second Vice Chairman help the party to win the 2016 polls.

The trio were suspended for anti-party behaviour by the party's disciplinary committee, paving the way for Freddie Blay and John Boadu to made acting Nation Chairman and General Secretary respectively.

Speaking at the party's delegates conference in Koforidua on Saturday, president Akufo-Addo said: “The last time we met in 2014 in Tamale to select our National Officers; we were in opposition, having lost the elections of 2008 and 2012.

"It was thus imperative that we elect officers who would unify the party and mobilize all its talents and energies to lead us to the all-important victory of 2016. Unfortunately, that did not happen.”

“The Council of Elders under the leadership of intrepid leadership of veteran nationalist and statesman, C.K Tedam, stepped in and initiated the process that led to the suspension of three senior elected officials…That decision saved our party and kept alive the possibilities of victory.”

The President also expressed his appreciation to Mr. C.K Tedam and the national executives for the decision to suspend then National Chairman, General Secretary and the first Vice Chairman.

“We owe the Council of Elders especially it’s leader, C.K Tedam, a great debt of gratitude for their action, an action whose validity, when challenged was affirmed by the Accra High Court.”