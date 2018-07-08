Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Politics >

Suspension of Afoko, Agyepong, Crabbe gave NPP victory- Akufo-Addo


NPP Delegates Conference Suspension of Afoko, Agyepong, Crabbe gave NPP victory- Akufo-Addo

The trio were suspended for anti-party behaviour by the party's disciplinary committee, paving the way for Freddie Blay and John Boadu to made acting Nation Chairman and General Secretary respectively.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
play

President Nana Akufo-Addo has said the suspension of Paul Afoko as the chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Kwabena Agyepong as the General Secretary and Sammy Crabbe as the Second Vice Chairman help the party to win the 2016 polls.

The trio were suspended for anti-party behaviour by the party's disciplinary committee, paving the way for Freddie Blay and John Boadu to made acting Nation Chairman and General Secretary respectively.

READ MORE: You are wasting resources, UK Conservative Party blasts NPP

Speaking at the party's delegates conference in Koforidua on Saturday, president Akufo-Addo said: “The last time we met in 2014 in Tamale to select our National Officers; we were in opposition, having lost the elections of 2008 and 2012.

"It was thus imperative that we elect officers who would unify the party and mobilize all its talents and energies to lead us to the all-important victory of 2016. Unfortunately, that did not happen.”

“The Council of Elders under the leadership of intrepid leadership of veteran nationalist and statesman, C.K Tedam, stepped in and initiated the process that led to the suspension of three senior elected officials…That decision saved our party and kept alive the possibilities of victory.”

The President also expressed his appreciation to Mr. C.K Tedam and the national executives for the decision to suspend then National Chairman, General Secretary and the first Vice Chairman.

READ MORE: "Power can trick you" – Kufuor warns NPP

We owe the Council of Elders especially it’s leader, C.K Tedam, a great debt of gratitude for their action, an action whose validity, when challenged was affirmed by the Accra High Court.”

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

NPP Delegates Conference: Sammy Awuku cruises to landslide election win NPP Delegates Conference Sammy Awuku cruises to landslide election win
Commonwealth Games: Akufo-Addo to reinstate deputy sports minister cleared of visa fraud Commonwealth Games Akufo-Addo to reinstate deputy sports minister cleared of visa fraud
NPP Delegates Conference: Nana Boakye wins NPP youth organiser post NPP Delegates Conference Nana Boakye wins NPP youth organiser post
NPP Delegates Conference: Freddie Blay elected national chairman of NPP NPP Delegates Conference Freddie Blay elected national chairman of NPP
Delegates Conference: Full speech by President Akufo-Addo at NPP Conference Delegates Conference Full speech by President Akufo-Addo at NPP Conference
NPP Delegates Conference: You are wasting resources, UK Conservative Party blasts NPP NPP Delegates Conference You are wasting resources, UK Conservative Party blasts NPP

Recommended Videos

Inusah Fuseini: I won’t contest 2020, I should’ve done more for Tamale Central Inusah Fuseini I won’t contest 2020, I should’ve done more for Tamale Central
Politics: Freddie Blay for NPP national chairman bundles shake social media Politics Freddie Blay for NPP national chairman bundles shake social media
Condolences: Sam George speaks on Amissah-Arthur Condolences Sam George speaks on Amissah-Arthur



Top Articles

1 NPP Delegates Conference "Power can trick you" – Kufuor warns NPPbullet
2 NPP Politics Bundles of cash with faces of NPP contestants go viralbullet
3 NPP Delegates Conference Here's a timeline of Stephen Ntim's ran for...bullet
4 National Delegates Conference NPP conference to elect new...bullet
5 Retirement I will bow out of parliament in 2020 - Inusah Fuseinibullet
6 No, PK! Very sad - Mahama shocked over the death of Amissah-Arthurbullet
7 NPP Delegates Conference You are wasting resources, UK...bullet
8 NPP Delegates Conference Mahama trolls Freddie Blay over...bullet
9 Corruption? Probe Freddie Blay's 275 buses - Dr. Amoako...bullet
10 NPP ‘okayed’ Freddie Blay’s purchase of 275 buses –...bullet

Related Articles

NPP Delegates Conference You are wasting resources, UK Conservative Party blasts NPP
NPP Delegates Conference "Power can trick you" – Kufuor warns NPP
National Delegates Conference NPP conference to elect new executives underway
NPP Delegates Conference Freddie Blay, from CPP MP to NPP chairman
NPP Delegates Conference Here's a timeline of Stephen Ntim's ran for NPP chair
Amissah Arthur In Photos: One week memorial service of ex-vice president
NPP Delegates Conference Top pollster expects Blay to win
Ruling Party NPP heads to the polls to elect new executives
Corruption Group petitions CHRAJ to probe Freddie Blay over 275 buses
NPP Delegates Conference Mahama trolls Freddie Blay over 275 buses

Top Videos

1 Anas Aremeyaw Anas clashes with Kennedy Agyapong at radio stationbullet
2 Anas Exposé Kennedy Agyapong attacks Osei Kyei Mensah-Bonsubullet
3 Condolences Sam George speaks on Amissah-Arthurbullet
4 Condolences Mahama Ayariga mourns Amissah-Arthurbullet
5 Condolences Oko Vanderpuije speaks on Amissah-Arthurbullet
6 Greedy Bastards NDC infiltrated by self-seeking opportunists –...bullet
7 2020 Polls I'll contest as president in elections 2020 -...bullet
8 Mo Ibrahim "You are crazy if you vote for old men as...bullet
9 Nana Addo $5bn ‘missing’ from gold exports to UAEbullet
10 Sack corrupt police officer Sack corrupt police officerbullet

Politics

NPP Delegates Conference Freddie Blay, from CPP MP to NPP chairman
Amissah Arthur In Photos: One week memorial service of ex-vice president
NPP Delegates Conference Top pollster expects Blay to win
Ruling Party NPP heads to the polls to elect new executives