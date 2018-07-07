Pulse.com.gh logo
"Power can trick you" – Kufuor warns NPP


The ex-president, who governed Ghana between 2001 and 2009, gave the stern warning when he delivered a speech at the 2018 NPP delegates conference in Koforidua in the Eastern Region.

Former President John Agyekum Kufuor has sent a strong warning to the leadership of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the government to be wary of political power, saying it has a way of tricking people into becoming complacent.

The ex-president, who governed Ghana between 2001 and 2009, gave the stern warning when he delivered a speech at the 2018 NPP delegates conference in Koforidua in the Eastern Region.

Mr Kufuor praised Akufo-Addo’s management of the economy and other social policies but cautioned: “Power can trick you. If you are not careful you become complacent. If you are not careful you become conceited, if you are not careful, you become discriminatory, if you are not careful, you will think you do not need to look critically at the grassroots.

He added: “As an uncle, an elder I have just come to remind our leadership and all of us in the party that we are only one and half years into power. Unfortunate for us, the tenure of our office is short for us, only four years,… you don’t change the world within four years but we want to transform the world, we want to change Ghana."

The former president also warned against doing anything that will divide the party or bring rancour within its ranks.

"If we can overcome this, hold together, I can assure you that the people of Ghana will vote for us 2020, vote for us in 2024, vote us in 2028, vote for us till eternity and we will become the party of the nation. I believe in this sincerely and this is what I have come to tell you once again," he said.

