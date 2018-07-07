Pulse.com.gh logo
NPP conference to elect new executives underway


NPP conference to elect new executives underway

  • Published:
play

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) national delegates conference is underway at the Koforidua Technical University in the Eastern Region.

About 6,000 delegates are expected to participate in the election to choose new executives to steer the affairs of the party for four years.

READ MORE: Freddie Blay, from CPP MP to NPP chairman

In a statement, the acting Chairman of the NPP Freddie Blay declared the conference "widely" opened.

Solidarity messages were received by the People's National Convention, Convention People's Party, National Democratic Party and the Liberal party of Ghana.

The hotly contested positions in the national delegates conference include the chairmanship position and the youth organiser position.

The chairmanship race is a two-horse race between acting national chairman Freddie Blay and Stephen Ntim.

There's no clear-cut favourite in the youth organiser position between Henry Nana Boakye, Kamal Deen and deputy national youth organiser, Dominic Aduah.

The conference has been rocked by voting tactics by the acting Chairman, who on Wednesday took delivery of 100 buses for the party constituency officers.  Additional 175 buses are expected in the coming days.

The General Secretary position is expected to be won by the party's acting General Secretary, John Badu, who is also the national organiser.

READ MORE: Here's a timeline of Stephen Ntim's ran for NPP chair

Mr Sammy Awuku, acting national organiser and youth organiser, is running unopposed for the national organiser position.

At least 14 people are contesting for the NASARA coordinator position, the Zongo wing of the party.

