Here's a timeline of Stephen Ntim's ran for NPP chair


Here's a timeline of Stephen Ntim's ran for NPP chair

His involvement in today's [July 7, 2018] delegates conference to elect national party executives will be his fourth attempt at the chairmanship position.

Mr Stephen Ayesu Ntim is not new to the chairmanship contest of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

Mr Ntim's first attempt was in December 2005, the second attempt was in 2010 while the third one was in 2014.

Prior to that, he had served as the party's first Vice Chairman between 2001 and 2005.

Political watchers are predicting a win for his main challenger, Freddie Blay, a former Member of Parliament for Ellembelle in the Western Region on the ticket of the Convention People's Party (CPP).

Top public election pollster, Ben Ephson, is of the belief that Freddie Blay will be the next NPP Chairman.

“I am tipping Freddie Blay to win and most of the members of the party in parliament support him as well,” Mr Ephson said on Accra-based Starr FM. "Mr Ntim made some mistakes he did not rectify. Freddie’s promise of buses would give him a hand over Mr Ntim. Unless Mr Ntim comes up with something dramatic, it would be difficult for him to win the chairmanship.”

In 2005 when Mr Ntim first contested, he lost to Mr Peter Mac Manu, who was President Nana Akufo-Addo's campaign manager in the 2016 polls.

In the 2010 NPP delegates conference, he lost to the late Jake Okanta Obetsibi-Lamptey and lost again to Paul Afoko in 2014.

Despite all the electoral setbacks, Mr Ntim is not giving up and in today's contest, the odds are yet against him again.

“I am here again to contest for the same position because as the saying goes, 'winners don’t quit and quitters don’t win,'" Mr Ntim told the Daily Graphic in the 2014 delegates conference. 

He is hoping his loyalty to the party will count today due to the NPP's tradition of rewarding "loyalty."

