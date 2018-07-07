Pulse.com.gh logo
Top pollster expects Blay to win


NPP Delegates Conference Top pollster expects Blay to win

According to the pollster, who predicted a landslide victory for John Mahama in the 2016 polls, Mr Blay has the backing of the party's MPs, adding that his promise to deliver 275 buses to the party will boost his chances.

Top public elections pollster Ben Epson is of the belief that Freddie Blay will be the next New Patriotic Party Chairman.

He said Mr Blay's main challenger, Stephen Ntim, made mistakes he did not rectify, pointing to a leaked audio in which Mr Ntim was heard telling delegates that, "He [President Akufo-Addo] should back-off, I am not going to be an Afoko, I’m going to be another chairman to oversee the winning of 2020, and 2024 irrespective of who will be the presidential candidate, that is my commitment to you, I am not fighting for anybody but fighting for my heart’s desire.”

According to the pollster, who predicted a landslide victory for John Mahama in the 2016 polls, Mr Blay has the backing of the party's MPs, adding that his promise to deliver 275 buses to the party will boost his chances.

“I am tipping Freddie Blay to win and most of the members of the party in parliament support him as well,” Mr Ephson said.

He continued: "Mr. Ntim made some mistakes he did not rectify. Freddie’s promise of buses would give him a hand over Mr Ntim. Unless Mr Ntim comes up with something dramatic, it would be difficult for him to win the chairmanship.”

About 6,000 NPP delegates will head to the polls today [July 7] to elect new executives to steer the affairs of the party.

The conference will take place in the Eastern Regional capital, Koforidua.

The hotly contested positions in the national delegates conference include the chairmanship position and the youth organiser position.

The chairmanship race is a two-horse race between acting national chairman Freddie Blay and Stephen Ntim.

There's no clear-cut favourite in the youth organiser position between Henry Nana Boakye, Kamal Deen and deputy national youth organiser, Dominic Aduah.

The conference has been rocked by voting tactics by the acting Chairman, who on Wednesday took delivery of 100 buses for the party constituency officers.  Additional 175 buses are expected in the coming days.

