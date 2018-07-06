Bundles of cash with faces of NPP contestants go viral

news

Two aspirants for the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) National Chairman position, Stephen Ntim, and Freddie Blay have allegedly prepared bundles of GHc10 and GHc50 notes to be given to delegates ahead of their party elections.

The photos of the GHc10 and GHc50 bundles first appeared on social media. The bundles have the images of Freddie Blay and Stephen Ntim on them.

Mr. Ntim and Mr Blay are both contesting for the NPP National Chairmanship. Freddie Blay is currently the Acting Chairman of the NPP.

Both candidates have been accusing each other of foul campaign strategies in a bid to sway voters. Earlier this week, Mr. Ntim accused Mr. Blay of “buying votes” when the latter purchase 275 minibusses for all constituencies as part of his campaign.

“If you are really in love with your party or any organization that you belong to, you don’t wait till a situation arises where you need a favor from the people before you say I’m giving you a bus. If you do that, it amounts to vote-buying. Why is it that during the 2016 campaign he didn’t bring 275 buses, but wait for the time when you say ‘vote for me and get these buses’. That amounts to vote-buying,” Mr. Ntim said.

Mr Ntim encouraged delegates to “accept anything that is offered to you, but does not allow those considerations to influence your decision to vote for Ntim.”

But the latest images show that both contesters may be using huge amounts to persuade party delegates to vote for them at the congress slated for Saturday at Koforidua.

It is not known how true these reports are but people have expressed their disappointment over the matter.