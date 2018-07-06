I will bow out of parliament in 2020 - Inusah Fuseini

news

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) Member of Parliament for Tamale Central, Inusah Fuseini has indicated that he will not run again when his tenure ends in 2020.

He said his contributions to the Tamale Central constituency is enough and it is time for someone else to continue.

“I’m disappointed that I was not able to do more. Tamale started as a district, went on to be a Municipal area and now it is a Metropolitan area. The classification is not consistent with the level of infrastructure there. In Tamale town itself, my constituency which is the heart of Tamale, you will still see dusty roads, areas where the drains are not there, areas that are dark, and so I wish I could have done more for my constituency", he told Citi FM.

READ ALSO: Agyapong rejects seat by Muntaka at Disciplinary C’ttee meeting

Fuseini entered parliament in 2006 through a bye-election and has served on various committees of Parliament including Constitutional, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs.

Inusah Fuseini announced his decision not to seek re-election on June 30, 2018, at the Aliu Mahama Sports Stadium where he was invited to address party members on the need to embrace unity after the just ended constituency primaries.



“I am the second MP to have served Tamale Central Constituency for a long time, so I have decided; that I, Lawyer Inusah, shall not contest the position again when it is time for primaries for 2020 elections”, he said.

He’s also been a deputy minister and a substantive Minister at different times under various NDC administrations.