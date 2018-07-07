Pulse.com.gh logo
NPP heads to the polls to elect new executives


Ruling Party NPP heads to the polls to elect new executives

The hotly contested positions in the national delegates conference include the chairmanship position and the youth organiser position.

play

About 6,000 New Patriotic Party (NPP) delegates will head to the polls today [July 7] to elect new executives to steer the affairs of the party.

The conference will take place in the Eastern Regional capital, Koforidua.

The chairmanship race is a two-horse race between acting national chairman Freddie Blay and Stephen Ntim.

There's no clear-cut favourite in the youth organiser position between Henry Nana Boakye, Kamal Deen and deputy national youth organiser, Dominic Aduah.

The conference has been rocked by voting tactics by the acting Chairman, who on Wednesday took delivery of 100 buses for the party constituency officers.  Additional 175 buses are expected in the coming days.

The General Secretary position is expected to be won by the party's acting General Secretary, John Badu, who is also the national organiser.

Mr Sammy Awuku, acting national organiser and youth organiser, is running unopposed for the national organiser position.

At least 14 people are contesting for the NASARA coordinator position, the Zongo wing of the party.

