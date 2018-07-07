Pulse.com.gh logo
You are wasting resources, UK Conservative Party blasts NPP


In a solidarity speech at the conference venue in Koforidua in the Eastern Region Saturday, the Conservative Party representative, John Mayor, cautioned that the display of opulence may cause disaffection for the party in the next polls.

The UK Conservative Party has slammed the governing New Patriotic Party's (NPP) lavish display of campaign posters at its delegates conference.

He was emphatic that voters are less keen on political parties that focus on their internal processes other than the public interest.

"I came through the streets today and I saw so many posters ,posters of the wonderful candidates here in today's conference," he said.

"But I had to reflect. I think I saw more posters than there are delegates  here in the conference I wondered, ‘is this really the best use of our resources?’" he quizzed.

"I have a lesson from the conservative party, which is voters like parties which focus on the voters. Voters are less keen on parties that focus on their internal processes."

The NPP is voting today to elect new executives of the party.

Keenly contested positions include the national chairman position and the youth organiser position.

Ahead of the vote, President Nana Akufo-Addo has called on the party delegates to consolidate the gains made in the 2016 polls.

