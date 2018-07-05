Pulse.com.gh logo
Gov’t withdraws decision to suspend Nurse Assistant Programmes


Gov't withdraws decision to suspend Nurse Assistant Programmes

The NMC indicated that it is withdrawing the statement it made earlier due to the “unintended consequences” of its content.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
play
The Nursing and Midwifery Council (NMC) has withdrawn its decision to suspend the Nurse Assistant (Clinical) and Nurse Assistant (Preventive) training programmes.

The NMC indicated that it is withdrawing the statement it made earlier due to the “unintended consequences” of its content.

The statement issued on Thursday said that: “The Nursing and Midwifery Council refers to its letter referenced N&MC/ADM-R/18/490 and dated June 29, 2018, on the above subject.  As a follow-up, the Council has noted the unintended consequences of the contents of the letter referenced above.”

READ ALSO: 4 towns demonstrate against Nana Konadu over 700-acre land

“Accordingly, the letter is hereby withdrawn until further notice,” the statement added.

The NMC in an earlier letter signed by its registrar Felix Nyante said that they had suspended the admission of Nurse Assistant (Clinical) and Nurse Assistant (Preventive).

He said that the decision was taken in consultation with the Health Ministry adding that the suspension takes effect from the 2019/2020 academic year.

READ ALSO: Soldiers brutalise 4 minors over missing laptop

“The Nursing and midwifery council of Ghana in consultation with the ministry of health would like to inform you that the training of nurse assistant (clinical) and nurse assistant (preventive) would be suspended effective 2019/2020 academic year.”

“This follows the outcome of a desk review meeting held by the ministry, NMC, Ghana Health Service, CHAG, Teaching Hospitals and other stakeholders in respect of the health sector needs for this cadre of staff; the statistics show that there are adequate numbers of NAC/NAP practitioners for the health sector.”

