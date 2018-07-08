news

We will work to unite the rank and file of the party, the newly elected chairman of the New Patriotic Party, Mr Freddie Blay, has said.

Speaking on behalf of the executives after the delegates conference in Koforidua in the Eastern Region on Saturday, he said they are prepare to work together in unity and faithfully serve the NPP.

We are happy but measured in our happiness, Mr Blay said in his victory speech, pledging to mend some of the problems that the contested created.

"We thank God for it. I will say on behalf of the team, newly elected that we will now work on the unity of the party. We profess to work together in unity also, we profess to work together to faithfully serve our party, so that the party will be strong enough to serve and defend our government under the leadership of Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo," he said.

He continued: "We are happy but measured in our happiness, it has been a little contest, maybe we've hurt each other in a way, its a family fight, the fight remains in the family and we will now mend some of the problems that during the contest we might have created for each other."

"But one thing remains clear, and we want to send it right across to our opponents all over, that we are now determined, not only to defend the government, not only to defend our days since 2016 but to win in 2020 and beyond, that early this morning the President and his Vice and his Chief of Staff have found it necessary to come and be with us so that we are all united," he added.