"My loyalty to the NPP is not shaken" by defeat- Ntim declares

Mr Stephen Ntim has said his loyalty to the New Patriotic Party remains "unshaken," after he failed for the fourth time running to become the party's national chairman.

He lost out to Mr Freddie Blay in a keenly contested election at the party's delegates conference in Koforidua in the Eastern Region Saturday.

In his concession speech, he noted that the party could still count on him, because "it is party first."

"First of all I want to express my sincerest thanks to almighty God for making this day possible. I want to also thank the organisers for this conference and our distinguish delegates for doing what is expected of them," he said.

He continued: "It is rather unfortunate that I have to lose for the fourth time in my attempt to serve the party in the capacity of national chairman."



"However, once again it is victory for the New Patriotic Party, because we have succeeded in electing our new crop of national officers to steer the affairs of the party for the next four years."

"As usual, my loyalty to the New Patriotic Party is not shaken by what has taken place. We can continue counting on Stephen Ntim as usual, because it is party first, thank you all very much," he said.

Mr Blay polled 3021 votes while Ntim trailed on 2,515 votes. Dr Amoako Baah, a third contest polled who received only 18 votes.