Sammy Awuku cruises to landslide election win

Sammy Awuku has been elected as the national organiser of the New Patriotic Party in a landslide victory.

The former youth organiser of the party polled 4913 votes , beating rivals Tweneboa Kodua Emmanuel, who trailed on 142 and Sulemana A. Sadik Nabicheinga, who polled 466 votes.

Mr Awuku was the favourite going into the election, having successfully mobilised the youth to deliver a historic victory for the NPP in the 2016 polls.

In a heartfelt message to party delegates ahead of Saturday's vote, Mr Awuku said his position as the then youth organiser had been "a learning curve."

"I strongly believe that to create an effective youth wing, it was expedient to undertake capacity building courses to enable our regional and constituency youth leaders restore faith in our youth as well as win over the others to garner their support," he said.