Nana Boakye wins NPP youth organiser post

Henry Nana Boakye, popularly called Nana B, has been elected the national youth organiser of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

He won with 423 votes cast on Saturday, July 7 at the Party’s National Delegates’ Conference in Koforidua.

Dominic Eduah, his close contender, polled 243 votes while Kamal-Deen Abdulai, polled 102 of the total valid votes cast.

Nana B is a deputy communications director of the NPP as well as the deputy boss at the National Service Secretariat.