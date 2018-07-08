Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Politics >

Nana Boakye wins NPP youth organiser post


NPP Delegates Conference Nana Boakye wins NPP youth organiser post

He won with 423 votes cast on Saturday, July 7 at the Party’s National Delegates’ Conference in Koforidua.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
play

Henry Nana Boakye, popularly called Nana B, has been elected the national youth organiser of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

READ MORE: Freddie Blay elected national chairman of NPP

He won with 423 votes cast on Saturday, July 7 at the Party’s National Delegates’ Conference in Koforidua.

Dominic Eduah, his close contender, polled 243 votes while Kamal-Deen Abdulai, polled 102 of the total valid votes cast.

READ MORE: You are wasting resources, UK Conservative Party blasts NPP

Nana B is a deputy communications director of the NPP as well as the deputy boss at the National Service Secretariat.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

NPP Delegates Conference: Sammy Awuku cruises to landslide election win NPP Delegates Conference Sammy Awuku cruises to landslide election win
NPP Delegates Conference: Suspension of Afoko, Agyepong, Crabbe gave NPP victory- Akufo-Addo NPP Delegates Conference Suspension of Afoko, Agyepong, Crabbe gave NPP victory- Akufo-Addo
Commonwealth Games: Akufo-Addo to reinstate deputy sports minister cleared of visa fraud Commonwealth Games Akufo-Addo to reinstate deputy sports minister cleared of visa fraud
NPP Delegates Conference: Freddie Blay elected national chairman of NPP NPP Delegates Conference Freddie Blay elected national chairman of NPP
Delegates Conference: Full speech by President Akufo-Addo at NPP Conference Delegates Conference Full speech by President Akufo-Addo at NPP Conference
NPP Delegates Conference: You are wasting resources, UK Conservative Party blasts NPP NPP Delegates Conference You are wasting resources, UK Conservative Party blasts NPP

Recommended Videos

Inusah Fuseini: I won’t contest 2020, I should’ve done more for Tamale Central Inusah Fuseini I won’t contest 2020, I should’ve done more for Tamale Central
Politics: Freddie Blay for NPP national chairman bundles shake social media Politics Freddie Blay for NPP national chairman bundles shake social media
Politics: Martin Amidu investigates Freddie Blay’s purchase of 275 cars Politics Martin Amidu investigates Freddie Blay’s purchase of 275 cars



Top Articles

1 NPP Delegates Conference "Power can trick you" – Kufuor warns NPPbullet
2 NPP Politics Bundles of cash with faces of NPP contestants go viralbullet
3 NPP Delegates Conference Here's a timeline of Stephen Ntim's ran for...bullet
4 National Delegates Conference NPP conference to elect new...bullet
5 Retirement I will bow out of parliament in 2020 - Inusah Fuseinibullet
6 No, PK! Very sad - Mahama shocked over the death of Amissah-Arthurbullet
7 NPP Delegates Conference You are wasting resources, UK...bullet
8 NPP Delegates Conference Mahama trolls Freddie Blay over...bullet
9 Corruption? Probe Freddie Blay's 275 buses - Dr. Amoako...bullet
10 NPP ‘okayed’ Freddie Blay’s purchase of 275 buses –...bullet

Related Articles

NPP Delegates Conference Freddie Blay elected national chairman of NPP
Delegates Conference Full speech by President Akufo-Addo at NPP Conference
NPP Delegates Conference You are wasting resources, UK Conservative Party blasts NPP
NPP Delegates Conference "Power can trick you" – Kufuor warns NPP
National Delegates Conference NPP conference to elect new executives underway
NPP Delegates Conference Freddie Blay, from CPP MP to NPP chairman
NPP Delegates Conference Here's a timeline of Stephen Ntim's ran for NPP chair
Amissah Arthur In Photos: One week memorial service of ex-vice president
NPP Delegates Conference Top pollster expects Blay to win
Ruling Party NPP heads to the polls to elect new executives

Top Videos

1 Anas Aremeyaw Anas clashes with Kennedy Agyapong at radio stationbullet
2 Anas Exposé Kennedy Agyapong attacks Osei Kyei Mensah-Bonsubullet
3 Condolences Sam George speaks on Amissah-Arthurbullet
4 Condolences Mahama Ayariga mourns Amissah-Arthurbullet
5 Condolences Oko Vanderpuije speaks on Amissah-Arthurbullet
6 Greedy Bastards NDC infiltrated by self-seeking opportunists –...bullet
7 2020 Polls I'll contest as president in elections 2020 -...bullet
8 Mo Ibrahim "You are crazy if you vote for old men as...bullet
9 Nana Addo $5bn ‘missing’ from gold exports to UAEbullet
10 Sack corrupt police officer Sack corrupt police officerbullet

Politics

NPP Delegates Conference Freddie Blay, from CPP MP to NPP chairman
Amissah Arthur In Photos: One week memorial service of ex-vice president
NPP Delegates Conference Top pollster expects Blay to win
Ruling Party NPP heads to the polls to elect new executives