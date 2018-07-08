Freddie Blay elected national chairman of NPP

news

Mr Freddie Blay has been elected national chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

He won with 3021 of votes, beating rivals Stephen Ntim, who trailed on 2,515 votes , and Dr Amoako Baah, who received only 20 votes.

Minutes after his victory, Mr Blay pledged to unite the rank and file of party, saying the victory is not for individuals.

"My very good friend Stephen Ntim said, it is a victory not for individuals, but for the party," he said.

In a statement, Mr Ntim conceded defeat and pledged his commitment to party.

"First of all I want to express my sincerest thanks to almighty God for making this day possible. I want to also thank the organisers for this conference and our distinguish delegates for doing what is expected of them," he said.

He continued: "It is rather unfortunate that I have to lose for the fourth time in my attempt to serve the party in the capacity of national chairman."



"However, once again it is victory for the New Patriotic Party, because we have succeeded in electing our new crop of national officers to steer the affairs of the party for the next four years."



"As usual, my loyalty to the New Patriotic Party is not shaken by what has taken place. We can continue counting on Stephen Ntim as usual, because it is party first, thank you all very much," he said.