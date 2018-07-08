Pulse.com.gh logo
John Boadu receives overwhelming endorsement as NPP General Secretary


John Boadu receives overwhelming endorsement as NPP General Secretary

He cruised to a landslide victory in Saturday's delegates conference by polling 4277 votes as against that of Richard Ahiagbah's 1,274 votes.

  • Published:
play

The acting General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), John Boadu, has overwhelming been endorsed as the substantive General Secretary.

READ MORE: Sammy Awuku cruises to landslide election win

He cruised to a landslide victory in Saturday's delegates conference by polling 4277 votes as against that of Richard Ahiagbah's 1,274 votes.

John Boadu became the acting General Secretary of the NPP following the suspension of Kwabena Agyepong for anti-party behaviour.

READ MORE:  Nana Boakye wins NPP youth organiser post

He is credited with steering the affairs of the party to its history victory in the 2016 polls.

