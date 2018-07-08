John Boadu receives overwhelming endorsement as NPP General Secretary

news

The acting General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), John Boadu, has overwhelming been endorsed as the substantive General Secretary.

He cruised to a landslide victory in Saturday's delegates conference by polling 4277 votes as against that of Richard Ahiagbah's 1,274 votes.

John Boadu became the acting General Secretary of the NPP following the suspension of Kwabena Agyepong for anti-party behaviour.

He is credited with steering the affairs of the party to its history victory in the 2016 polls.