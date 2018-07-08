Akufo-Addo congratulates new NPP executives

news

President Nana AKufo-Addo has congratulated the newly elected national officers of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) led by Mr Freddie Blay.

He also commended the party for pulling off a successful congress on Saturday in Koforidua in the Eastern Region, adding that it is an abiding faith and belief in multi-party democracy.

He also called on the party to unite behind the new executives for another record victory in the 2020 polls, saying internal party contests are not about winners and losers.

Mr Blay has been elected as the national chairman of the NPP. Rita Talata Asobayire, Fredrick Fredua Anto and Micheal Omari Wadie emerged as the first, second and third vice chairpersons.

Sammy Awuku and John Boadu were elected as national organiser and general secretary respectively, while Nana Boakye emerged as the youth organiser.

Below is the statement

PRESIDENT AKUFO-ADDO CONGRATULATES NEW NATIONAL OFFICERS OF THE NEW PATRIOTIC PARTY

I congratulate warmly the new National Chairman of the New Patriotic Party, Mr. Freddie Worsemawu Blay, Ellembelle Blay, and the other National Officers who were elected at the Party’s National Delegates’ Conference, held in Koforidua, in the Eastern Region, on Saturday, 7th July, 2018.

The Party is to be commended for the efficient and successful manner in which the election of new officers, who are to steer the affairs of the party for the next four years, was conducted. We have shown, once again, that we are the Party that has an abiding faith and belief in multi-party democracy.

I have, on occasion, stated that internal party contests are not about winners and losers. They are about the Party winning. In adhering to the time-honoured tradition, values and principles of the NPP, I urge all to rally in unity behind the new National Officers of our Party, and ensure that we record another famous, historic victory in the 2020 elections, so we can effect the social and economic transformation of our nation that our people require, and, thereby, help deliver progress and prosperity to them.

I thank the officials of the Electoral Commission for their assistance in supervising the election.

May God bless the NPP and us all, and bless our homeland Ghana, and make her great and strong.



……signed……

Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

President of the Republic