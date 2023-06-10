ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

Free SHS: Food suppliers to peg at Buffer Stock Company over owed monies

Reymond Awusei Johnson

The National Food Suppliers Association will pier at the premises of the National Food Buffer Stock Company on Tuesday, June 13, 2023.

BSC
BSC

The food suppliers are unhappy with the government for no communication on outstanding arrears owed its members for two years hence pegging at the BSC on Tuesday.

Recommended articles

In a letter, the association stated that “Leadership has accordingly, and in true compliance with the Public Oder Act, written to the Greater Accra Regional Police Command, by way of notice, on Thursday, June 8, 2023.”

“We wish to state without equivocation, that, we have complied with the requirements of the Public Order Act and that, we will picket at the said venue as planned, starting from Tuesday 13th June 2023, within the hours of 8:30 GMT to 5:30 GMT, and we will resume the next day until we are paid in full,”

Kwaku Amedume, Spokesperson for the National Food Suppliers Association, said they will not be moved by empty promises.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Association is demanding monies owed its members for food supplies for two years.

Reymond Awusei Johnson Reymond Awusei Johnson Reymond Awusei Johnson is a news personality with creative writing and experience in covering general worthy news content both locally and foreign front giving spotlight to information pertaining to the every day person.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Nsutem SHS

E/R: SHS student allegedly stabbed to death by barber boyfriend

Bishop Charles Agyinasare

Nogokpo shrine cannot kill Agyinasare — Prophet Salifu Amoako

Archbishop Charles Agyinasare

Paramount Chief distances himself from 14-day ultimatum to Agyinasare

Canada

Ghana excluded as Canada adds two African countries to visa-free travel list