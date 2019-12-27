He said the Free SHS policy is destroying the future of Ghanaian children while the implementers have their children schooling abroad.

Lamenting on Facebook, Dr. Adongo said: "“Gold SHS students went back to school almost in the third week of November. We all know our education system. First week, no serious class if any. Out of the remaining 3 weeks, teachers went on strike for a week. In the third week of December, they were on vacation. So, effectively, you sent your wards to school for 2 weeks to learn without textbooks and they are back home till march."

“You can go on shouting free SHS. Those who claim god-status for this systematic destruction of our kids have theirs in "EXPENSIVE DOLLAR-DENOMINATED SCHOOLS" while yours is being beckoned by the wee smokers in your neighbourhood.

“The problem is: when your wards grow up as well-schooled illiterates, the FREE SHS gods will be well-placed to give their Western-educated children high-paying government appointments claiming they are competent. Only that this time they will be right.

“Each day you rise, look at your ward wasting away and ask yourself whether you are doing right by failing to fight for their future”, he noted.