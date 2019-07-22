He was cleared of any wrong doing after the Criminal Investigations Department of the Ghana Police Service investigated him of corruption.

According to reports by Daily Graphic, "Mr. Bissue was not found to be culpable of any offense, a parallel investigation by the office of Special Prosecutor is however still ongoing."

The report also reportedly cleared all individuals captured in the Anas video taking bribes.

Anas' latest exposé – titled "Galamzey Fraud Part 1" – was premiered in March, capturing security personnel and government appointees who are sabotaging the anti-galamsey campaign.

In the video, Charles Bissue emerged as a facilitator for a company seeking to circumvent laid down processes to be given clearance for its mining operations.

Bissue is seen receiving wads of cash to facilitate the speedy 'clearance' of a mining company in order that it can begin mining as soon as possible, and is heard in the video instructing his subordinates over the phone to "fast track" the processing of the company's documents.

Anas and his team subsequently petitioned the office of the Special Prosecutor to probe the matter.