Though the Criminal Investigations Department of the Ghana Police Service cleared Charles Bissue of any wrongdoing, Professor Frimpong-Boateng said the special prosecutor must speed up its investigations and come up with its final report on the matter.

Charles Bissue willingly stepped aside to allow investigations after the documentary and he has since not been part of the committee.

He said "The police CID cleared him, that he’s done nothing wrong. But the case was referred to the special prosecutor… who is doing his investigations? And we don't even have the report from the OSP. So he’s still not at the post. We are waiting for the special prosecutor."

Anas petitions

Anas and his TigerEye PI team in February 2019 published the investigative video which showed state officials including the then secretary of the Inter-Ministerial Committee on Illegal Mining and presidential staffer, Charle Bissue, allegedly taking bribes to sidestep the laid down procedures for the procurement of mining licenses.

Following the release of the video, Anas and his team formally petitioned the office of the Special Prosecutor to probe the matter and deal with persons who compromised their positions.

The team also made available the video documentary that showed the officials taking bribes to the Special Prosecutor's office.