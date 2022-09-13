Galamsey queen Aisha Huang has a series of sex videos of 'Big men' — Kweku Baako

Aisha was arraigned before the court on May 9, 2017, but Osafo Marfo Ghana has a great diplomatic relationship with China and intends to partner with them in key infrastructural projects citing the $2 billion Sinohydro deal.

He stated that jailing Aisha in Ghana will not have solved the country's economic problems.

Kweku Baako speaking on Aisha Huang who has returned to Ghana to continue her illegal mining activities said she has a relationship with big men in the country.

Speaking on Joy Newsfile, Kweku Baako revealed that Aisha Huang uses sex videos to blackmail the big men in the country.

He disclosed that Aisha Huang was detained three times during the tenure National Democratic Congress (NDC) administration.

He indicated that the galamsey queen always manages to have herself released because she's "powerful".

"This particular Chinese woman [Aisha Huang], I have it on record, was arrested three times during the previous administration, three times she was released, a very powerful woman who operates more within the Ashanti Region, especially Kumasi.

"She's got connections, from my checks, also in this administration. She appears to be a very smooth operative. She's built a network across the political divide, her agents placed in state institutions; and she's able to riggle herself out of danger or trouble anytime she's touched," Kweku Baako noted.

He revealed that "I hope it doesn't happen this time around."

"…And she's got accomplices ㅡ the other one is called Monica, they're powerful. Part of their strength is that they resorted to a certain system of blackmailing. Look, they have video and audio recordings of powerful people, people who have been entrusted with responsibilities to protect us as a people. That's how dangerous the game is. That's where the strength of these powerful women is coming from."

"They have videos and audio recordings of conversations with some strategically placed persons from then and now; and some they are having sex with. They have girls, mainly Chinese whom they brought into town to sleep with these big men or big guys well-placed; and they use it to blackmail them into submission, that's how powerful they are," he added.

Aisha Huang re-arrested

Aisha Huang has been re-arrested for the same offenses on September 5, 2022.

Aisha together with three other Chinese nationals was brought before the court over charges including engaging in the sale and purchase of minerals without a license and mining without a license.