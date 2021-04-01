Gays are cursed by God - Prophet Nigel Gaisie

Wading into the legalization of homosexuality on Accra based Starr FM, the prophet said homosexuality is a sin against God and must not be accepted by any leader in Ghana.

“I gave a prophecy on LGBTQI in December that by February, it will become a national issue. The records are there, we can check. Anybody who is a homosexual is cursed by God and those around you are also cursed by God. That’s how serious it is. Heaven is against it and the good book is also against it,” the popular prophet told host Nana Aba Anamoah.