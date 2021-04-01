RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

Gays are cursed by God - Prophet Nigel Gaisie

Authors:

Evans Annang

Controversial man of God, Prophet Nigel Gaisie has disclosed that gays are product of a curse from God.

Prophet Nigel Gaisie

Photo: Pulse Ghana

The founder and leader of the Prophetic Hill Church said their acceptance in Ghana, will therefore, lead to consequences.

Recommended articles

Wading into the legalization of homosexuality on Accra based Starr FM, the prophet said homosexuality is a sin against God and must not be accepted by any leader in Ghana.

“I gave a prophecy on LGBTQI in December that by February, it will become a national issue. The records are there, we can check. Anybody who is a homosexual is cursed by God and those around you are also cursed by God. That’s how serious it is. Heaven is against it and the good book is also against it,” the popular prophet told host Nana Aba Anamoah.

Prophet Nigel Gaisie fails to foresee SLTF ‘plotting’ to expose him as a student loan defaulter
Prophet Nigel Gaisie fails to foresee SLTF ‘plotting’ to expose him as a student loan defaulter Prophet Nigel Gaisie fails to foresee SLTF ‘plotting’ to expose him as a student loan defaulter Photo: Pulse Ghana

He added that “it will not be in our time that we’ll legalize homosexuality.”

He, however, admitted that the rights of homosexuals must be respected but not legalized.

Last weekend, the Ghana Police Service arrested 22 people at Kwahu in a ceremony alleged to be marriage of two gay people.

In a report by Accra based Starr FM, some traditional leaders and residents of the town had a tip off about the event and they informed the police.

The Police were, however, forced to grant the alleged lesbians bail due to the unavailability of a female cell at the station.

Chief of Obomeng Nana Effah Opinamang III confirmed on Kasapa FM that they heard the rumours of the lesbian wedding and mobilised the security team to the location to arrest the participants.

Authors:

Evans Annang Evans Annang

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Recommended articles

Lil Nas' bloody 'Satan shoes' rakes in over $600K as all 666 pairs sold out in 1 minute

“Oh sorry, wrong house” – Robber says as woman wakes up to find him staring at her

4 deep secrets you should never tell your partner

Man who can’t cope with church’s loud prayers buys the building & evicts God’s people

Ahuofe Patri flaunts her toned body in beautiful birthday photos

105-year-old woman celebrates her birthday in style (photos)

Men, here are 4 things you do that secretly turn women on

These are 5 top signs of fake love in a relationship

Zion Felix speaks on losing YouTube account after hacker streamed video about Elon Musk

Trending

The health benefits of garlic and ginger are unbelievable

The health benefits of ginger and garlic are unbelievable [Food NDTV]

These are 5 top signs of fake love in a relationship

These are 5 top signs of fake love in a relationship [Credit: LovePanky]

Stingy boyfriend? Here are 3 ways to turn that around

Stingy boyfriend? Here are 3 ways to turn that around. [Credit: LovePanky]

8 signs your guy really wants to marry you

8 signs your guy really wants to marry you [Today]