Gays are cursed by God - Prophet Nigel Gaisie

The founder and leader of the Prophetic Hill Church said their acceptance in Ghana, will therefore, lead to consequences.
Controversial man of God, Prophet Nigel Gaisie has disclosed that gays are product of a curse from God.
Photo: Pulse Ghana
Wading into the legalization of homosexuality on Accra based Starr FM, the prophet said homosexuality is a sin against God and must not be accepted by any leader in Ghana.
“I gave a prophecy on LGBTQI in December that by February, it will become a national issue. The records are there, we can check. Anybody who is a homosexual is cursed by God and those around you are also cursed by God. That’s how serious it is. Heaven is against it and the good book is also against it,” the popular prophet told host Nana Aba Anamoah.
He added that “it will not be in our time that we’ll legalize homosexuality.”
He, however, admitted that the rights of homosexuals must be respected but not legalized.
Last weekend, the Ghana Police Service arrested 22 people at Kwahu in a ceremony alleged to be marriage of two gay people.
In a report by Accra based Starr FM, some traditional leaders and residents of the town had a tip off about the event and they informed the police.
The Police were, however, forced to grant the alleged lesbians bail due to the unavailability of a female cell at the station.
Chief of Obomeng Nana Effah Opinamang III confirmed on Kasapa FM that they heard the rumours of the lesbian wedding and mobilised the security team to the location to arrest the participants.
