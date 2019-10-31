‘Gays are deviants; they need medical and spiritual help’ – Speaker

According to him, the Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, Queer, Intersex (LGBTQI) community need medical and spiritual help.

He said gays must not have rights in relation to their sexual orientation, insisting they have a deviant conduct.

“You have a deviant conduct. It’s a deviant conduct like any other deviant conduct,” Prof. Ocquaye said at the Speaker’s Prayer Breakfast on Wednesday.

The Speaker was, however, quick to point out that the nonacceptance of gay rights in Ghana does not translate to hate.

He said abhorring homosexuality does not mean attacking members of the LGBTQI community.

“Of course, it doesn’t mean you must be killed, it doesn’t mean your arm must be amputated; we don’t do any such thing here,” Prof. Ocquaye stressed.

“We try to handle the matter – either we teach you medically, or we also handle it psychologically. On top of that when it comes to a spiritual connotation and you need deliverance, we shall handle it.”

The Speaker further stated that Ghanaians must “march ahead as Christians, Muslims, traditionalists, who believe in the pathway for our country.”

The issue of homosexuality has often divided opinion among Ghanaians, with many kicking against its legalisation.