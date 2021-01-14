The legislator alleged earlier this week that a justice of the Supreme Court tried to lobby a female lawmaker of the NDC to vote for Prof. Aaron Mike Ocquaye during the election of a Speaker of Parliament.

He claimed that the judge had promised to extend some privileges to the female MP if she voted as was proposed.

Mubarak Mohammed Muntaka

“So shamefully, a Supreme Court Judge calls a colleague lady, telling her what they will give her,” Mr. Muntaka alleged on Joy News.

“She has children, they will help her take care of her children. She can take fuel from a filling station for the four years [should she vote for Prof. Oquaye].”

Reacting to this, the GBA said the Asawase legislator must substantiate his allegations or retract and apologise.

“The GBA finds the comments totally unacceptable and hereby calls on the Honourable Mohammed- Mubarak Muntaka to substantiate the allegation or retract same and apologize to the Justices of the Supreme Court in particular and the judiciary in general,” a section of the statement said.

Alban Bagbin, who is a stalwart of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), was historically elected the Speaker of the 8th Parliament on Thursday, January 7, 2021.

The former Nadowli Kaleo MP beat off competition from NPP nominee, Prof. Aaron Mike Ocquaye after flipping three votes from the NPP Caucus.

This is the first time in Ghana’s history that a candidate from the opposition party has been elected Speaker of Parliament.