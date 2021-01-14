According to her, it is absurd that such claims are making rounds, given her devotion to the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

In a statement, Adwoa Safo urged the public to disregard any claims suggesting she voted against Prof. Ocquaye.

Sarah Adwoa Safo

“It is being alleged that I voted against Prof Oquaye because he [Prof Oquaye] allowed his son to contest me in the recent past Dome Kwabenya parliamentary primaries of the NPP in the run-up to the 2020 general elections. How absurd!” a section of the statement said.

“I wish to state emphatically that, there is no iota of truth in these vile rumours and speculations, and I call on all and sundry to completely disregard the same. For the avoidance of doubt, I wish to state without any shred of doubt that, I, Sarah Adwoa Safo, voted for Prof Mike Oquaye.”

Alban Bagbin, who is a stalwart of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), was historically elected the Speaker of the 8th Parliament on Thursday, January 7, 2021.

The former Nadowli Kaleo MP beat off competition from NPP nominee, Prof. Aaron Mike Ocquaye after flipping three votes from the NPP Caucus.

This is the first time in Ghana’s history that a candidate from the opposition party has been elected Speaker of Parliament.

While speculations have been rife about which NPP MP voted for Mr. Bagbin, Adwoa Safo insists she cast her vote for Prof. Ocquaye.

“I had absolutely no motivation to vote otherwise. In the over 20 years of my active political life, I have always stood for and publicly supported the decisions of my party, the NPP.

“My unquenchable loyalty and commitment to the NPP over the decades can certainly not be shaken by an ordinary internal contest within the party. At every stage of my parliamentary political life, I have been contested, and at no point have I begrudged my fellow contestants,” the statement added.