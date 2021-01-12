Mr. Bagbin, who is a stalwart of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), was historically elected the Speaker of the 8th Parliament on Thursday, January 7, 2021.

The former Nadowli Kaleo MP beat off competition from NPP nominee, Prof. Aaron Mike Ocquaye.

This is the first time in Ghana’s history that a candidate from the opposition party has been elected Speaker of Parliament.

Minority Chief Whip, Muntaka Mubarak

Speaking to Accra-based Asempa FM, Mr. Muntaka said after lobbying some NPP legislators, he got the impression that two of them were undecided about their choice.

Pushed to disclose the identities of those who swayed the votes in favour of Bagbin, the Asawase MP said he will never betray them.

“That will be very unfair to them. I will never betray them,” he replied.

In a separate interview, Mr. Muntaka disclosed that he spent more than two weeks convincing his colleague legislators to vote for Alban Bagbin as Speaker of Parliament.

According to him, he held talks with lawmakers from both the NPP and the opposition NDC.

Mr. Muntaka said he explained to the MPs that it was in the national interest to elect a Speaker outside the ruling government.

"And I spent almost two and a half weeks after the election trying to reach out to as many members not only on our side but on the other side as well,” he told Joy News.

“We were trying to let them understand that this was in our national interest to get a Speaker on the other side so that we can put a check on the executive.”