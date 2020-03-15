The ban comes to effect after 48 hours, the Minister of Information, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, has announced at a media briefing Sunday afternoon.

In addition, the minister not that that "all travel to Ghana is at this stage strongly discouraged until further notice."

"Any traveler, except for Ghanaian citizens and persons with Ghana residence permit, who, within the last 14 days, has been to a country that has recorded at least 200 cases of COVID-19 , will not be permitted into the Ghanaian jurisdiction," the statement further said,

Meanwhile, the cases of coronavirus in Ghana has increased from two to six, Dr Badu Sarkodie, Dr Badu Sarkodie, Director of Public Health of the Ghana Health Service has announced.