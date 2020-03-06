On 6th March, 1957, Ghana's first ever president, Osagyefo Dr. Kwame Nkrumah declared the nation's independence from colonialism.

Dressed in their traditional smock or batakari and hats, Osagyefo Dr Kwame Nkrumah together with Kojo Botsio, Komla Agbeli Gbedemah, Archie Casely Hayford and Krobo Edusei, stood emotionally at the Old Polo grounds, Accra, before a crowd of British subjects on March 5, 1957, the eve of Independence.

It made Ghana the second sub-Saharan African country to gain its independence in 1957; the first was Sudan in 1956.

Dr. Nkrumah on that day famously said: "At long last, the battle has ended! And thus, Ghana, your beloved country is free forever! And yet again, I want to take the opportunity to thank the people of this country; the youth, the farmers, the women who have so nobly fought and won the battle."

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

The day of the anniversary is usually commemorated with a parade and march pass of the country's security forces, school children and different labor unions and civil society organisations.

This year's event will be marked at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in Kumasi.

Chairman for the anniversary's Planning Committee, Laud Commey, said the Independence Day celebration will be on the theme: "Consolidating Our Gains".

Prime Minister of Trinidad and Tobago, Keith Rowley will be a special guest at the Ghana's 63rd Independence Day parade