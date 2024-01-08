Ghana engages external creditors today

The Official Creditor Committee (OCC), co-chaired by the governments of China and France, holds a significant portion of Ghana's $20 billion external debt earmarked for restructuring, while the government asserts ongoing negotiations, there remains an unresolved matter regarding the cut-off date for including external debt in the restructuring process between the government and the Official Creditors Committee.

As of October 2023, the Ministry of Finance urged bilateral creditors to swiftly reach an agreement on debt relief terms to facilitate Ghana's access to the second tranche of the $3 billion International Monetary Fund (IMF) bailout package.