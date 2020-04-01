Gabby, who is the nephew of President Akufo-Addo, is in awe of the young Minister’s professionalism and expertise on the Coronavirus pandemic.

Mr. Oppong Nkrumah has received rave reviews for his conduct and delivery when it comes to updating the public on the pandemic.

READ ALSO: COVID-19: Ghana has now recorded 195 cases

And Gabby believes he has been a blessing to the nation, adding that Ghana is grateful to have such person as Information Minister.

“Minister of Information, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, MP, has been excellent over this difficult period,” Gabby wrote on Twitter.

“His daily briefings with ministers and various experts are professionally organised, eloquently delivered and very informative. Ghana is grateful to him and his team.”

Meanwhile, Ghana has now recorded 195 COVID-19 cases as of today, April 1, 2020.

The pandemic has also claimed five lives so far, but majority of the quarantined patients are recovering well, the Health Minister, Kwaky Agyman Manu, said.